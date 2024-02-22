Connor Bedard took a jab at Blackhawks teammate Nick Foligno.

The Chicago Blackhawks aren't having the greatest season in 2023-24. However, they have found a surprisingly effective duo in star rookie Connor Bedard and veteran Nick Foligno. In fact, the pair has been so effective that Foligno is sticking around for a couple more years. And on Wednesday, fans got a chance to see their chemistry on display against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bedard and Foligno were caught on TNT's Active Mic. Both players were on the Blackhawks bench and were mid-conversation when the audio picked up. What followed was a rather humorous exchange between the 18-year-old rookie and the 36-year-old vet.

Connor Bedard Active Mic!

Foligno: are you calling me slow?

Bedard: no, i said you were going slow..

Foligno: [??] youre pissing me off pic.twitter.com/YZ2AK2J6ZX — Ella ⁴³ (@whoisellarae) February 22, 2024

Foligno and Bedard are clearly messing around here. This exchange goes to show just how much the two have gelled in Bedard's first NHL season. It's a rather heartwarming scene to witness, despite the depressing season the Blackhawks are currently experiencing.

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno are a fine duo

It's been a tough season in Chicago, but Bedard has been a bright spot for the Blackhawks. The star rookie has experienced from ups and downs, though. He started his career off on a slow note before eventually finding his groove. Furthermore, Bedard missed time with a fractured jaw he suffered in early January.

Despite the ups and downs though, Foligno has believed in the 18-year-old rookie. He sees the potential most fans saw in Bedard when he tore up the WHL with the Regina Pats. In fact, the veteran Blackhawks forward believes he can stand up to anyone when he's truly on his game.

“Early on, I think he got caught thinking. We all did,” the Blackhawks forward said recently, via NHL. “But then you start to see his instincts and his competitiveness. I think he was [ticked] he wasn't handling [the puck] as much, and he started to turn it on. He started to want to make a difference and when he does that, he's as special as anyone in this League.”

Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno clearly respect each other. And their partnership gives Blackhawks fans hope for brighter days ahead. It'll certainly be interesting to see just how far this duo can go as the 2023-24 season nears the end.