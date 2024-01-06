Blackhawks lost Connor Bedard to injury.

The Chicago Blackhawks have struggled with injuries as of late. This trend continued on Friday night against the New Jersey Devils. Forwards Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno left the game and did not return. That said, one Blackhawks player came away impressed with Foligno on Friday night.

Defenseman Jarrod Tinordi was asked about his veteran teammate dropping the gloves during the game. Foligno fought Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the second period. This fight happened after Smith hit Bedard in the first, leading to the Blackhawks' All-Star to miss the rest of the game.

For Tinordi, the fight represents what he wants to see from Chicago. “That's the culture we want to build here. You guys know Nick drives the ship in here. That was great to see; we needed that,” the veteran blueliner said, via Chicago Sun-Times reporter Ben Pope.

This team has gone through a lot this season. They have played at less than full strength at times even before this run of brutal injury luck. But sticking together through it all is important for the Blackhawks. “Everybody has each other's backs in here, no matter what we're going through,” Tinordi told Pope on Friday.

Bedard left the game in the very first period after a hit from Smith. Chicago's star rookie attempted to weave through the New Jersey defense in the offensive zone. However, the veteran Devils defender caught the 18-year-old with his head down and delivered the hit.

In the second period, Foligno and Smith fought each other. Both players exchanged punches as the refs let the two sort out their issues. Eventually, though, they intervened and ended the fight. Unfortunately, Foligno was ruled out of the game shortly after the fight.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson provided no further update on Connor Bedard or Nick Foligno after the game on Friday. Chicago is in action again on Sunday when they take on the Calgary Flames. Let's see if Chicago is able to have either of their star players in the lineup for that contest.