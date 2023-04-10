Jonathan Toews has played his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cups, but the longtime captain admitted the last two games of the 2022-23 regular season could be the end for him in the Windy City.

“For myself, I’m taking it as if these are my last games in Chicago,” Toews told the Chicago Sun-Times on Saturday.

“I really worked hard and put a lot in to try to get back into the lineup before the end of the season so I could have the opportunity to do this and really soak it in for myself. I owe so much to the fans and the people in the city that made it so special to be a Blackhawk for all these years. I owe a lot to the organization; they’ve given me everything.”

Tough sledding for Toews

It’s been an extremely difficult last few seasons for the captain, who stepped away on Feb. 21 to deal with the effects of long COVID-19 and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, which kept him out of the lineup for the entire 2020-21 season, per NHL.com.

The 34-year-old has played his entire 1,064-game NHL career with the Hawks, but will be an unrestricted free agent after the eight-year contract he signed in 2014 expires at the conclusion of the campaign.

Toews has accumulated 30 points in 50 games this season, and 882 points over his career as a Blackhawk.

Heartbeat of the Hawks

Chicago is in the basement of the NHL’s Western Conference, but with two home games left in the schedule, the games could still be quite meaningful if it truly is the end for the heartbeat of the franchise for the last 15 years.

“Sitting where I am right now, it’s hard to predict what the emotions will be like,” Toews said. “But there’s no doubt that it’s starting to sink in, for sure.”

Toews wouldn’t admit that this is the end of his NHL career; he still believes he has some in the tank, whether in Chicago or with another team.

“I think either that decision will be clear for me this summer, or it’ll be a situation where I’m really feeling good and really excited and just really ready to train and prepare to get myself to a place where I can play high level hockey again and just enjoy the game. I want to be able to be in that place where I’m really having fun and playing at a high level and contributing to my team the way I know I can.”

The Hawks welcome the Minnesota Wild to the United Center on Monday before the Philadelphia Flyers are in town for the regular season finale, and possibly, Jonathan Toews’ final game as a Chicago Blackhawk.