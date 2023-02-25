The trade rumors continue to swirl around Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, with the New York Rangers particularly interested in pulling the trigger on a blockbuster deal by the March 3rd deadline. And with a potential trade coming, it appears Kane may have played his last game with the Blackhawks.

The veteran won’t suit up Saturday against the San Jose Sharks because of the current situation, as reported by Pierre LeBrun:

Patrick Kane won’t play tonight. From his agent Pat Brisson: “Based on the current status of Patrick’s situation, we collectively felt it was more appropriate to have him not play during this period of reflection.”

LeBrun also reported Chicago and New York continue to have discussions about Kane:

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Rangers and Blackhawks continue to work on the structure of a potential trade in the meantime while awaiting Kane’s decision.”

Kane hasn’t publically said he wants a trade, but the belief is he’s certainly open to a new challenge as the Blackhawks head into a full rebuild. With the Rangers a serious contender this season, Kane could give them another fantastic offensive player who brings playoff experience and sheer talent to the table. Chicago isn’t going anywhere in terms of stripping this roster down and starting from scratch until Jonathan Toews and Kane are gone. That’s the reality.

There is no question the Hawks would be able to get an absolute haul in return for Patrick Kane, who was the centerpiece for this franchise during their Stanley Cup days. In the process, the Rangers’ playoff aspirations will get a boost if a trade comes to fruition shortly.

In 54 games in 2022-23, the 34-year-old has 16 goals and 29 assists for a total of 45 points.