It wasn't so long ago that Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player — but it's been tough sledding for the veteran since then.

After amassing 39 goals and 93 points as a member of the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18, the 32-year-old has bounced between five teams in five seasons, and struggled mightily to stay healthy in that span.

But after missing most of the 2023-24 campaign due to right knee surgery, Hall hit the ice with the Hawks on Thursday for the first practice of training camp. And his comments afterwards are extremely encouraging ahead of the new season.

“I don't have any limitations in the gym or on the ice,” Hall said while confirming he's 100% healthy, according to the Associated Press. “It's more about just getting my brain up to game speed and playing hockey again.”

The Calgary, Alberta native added: “I've been through a long road of recovery and watched a lot of hockey and watched a lot of practices, so for me to go out and play and join my teammates, there's nothing more special for me. I feel like I have a better appreciation for what I do for a living now after being out for so long.”

Hall and new Hawks captain Nick Foligno were traded from the Boston Bruins prior to the 2023-24 season; the former suited up for just 10 games before undergoing season-ending ACL surgery.

Before the ailment, he started the season on a line with phenom and reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard. And he'll likely get another look with the budding superstar come opening night.

Will Taylor Hall line up with Connor Bedard at 5-on-5?

It's no secret that the Blackhawks look a ton different than this time last year. While Hall was guaranteed a spot as a top-line winger in 2023-24, that could be in jeopardy after the additions of impact forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen in free agency.

Still, Daily Faceoff projects Hall beginning the season along with Bedard and Bertuzzi on the top line, with Teravainen manning the second-line right wing slot along with Philipp Kurashev and Lukas Reichel.

Hall is also expected to play on the top powerplay unit, which makes sense considering he remains a scoring forward despite a difficult couple of years.

“I'm excited. That's my role,” Hall said of helping Chicago score more goals in 2024-25, per AP. “That's what I've done for a long time in this league, and I know what I can bring to a team.”

He's also already been turning heads at training camp.

“He's all business right now, just the way we want to conduct ourselves as a team,” said head coach Luke Richardson, “and he's driving that pace out there. That's the way he likes to play. I remember him in New Jersey being an MVP of the league, and that's the way he played.”

A former No. 1 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall has amassed 266 goals and 431 assists over 14 NHL seasons split between the Edmonton Oilers, Devils, Bruins, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres and Blackhawks.

It'll be interesting to see if Hall can stay healthy, and if he can help the Hawks make some noise in the Central Division this season.