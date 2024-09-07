The Chicago Blackhawks have completed their NHL Free Agency business for the summer. Chicago brought back a familiar face when they signed Teuvo Teravainen to a multi-year contract. Outside of that, the Blackhawks signed veterans like Tyler Bertuzzi, Alec Martinez, and TJ Brodie in the offseason.

All of these moves are meant to provide support for star prospect Connor Bedard. Bedard made waves in the NHL during his rookie campaign. He led the Blackhawks offensively and shined as a bright light in a dark and bleak 2024-25 campaign. Chicago is not looking to make the playoffs this season. But they want to make progress on the ice in the year ahead.

It'll certainly be interesting to see how the Blackhawks get on once the puck drops in October. Exactly how far can this team and some of these players go? Can they make significant impacts on the ice and help Chicago win? Let's take a look at two Blackhawks bold predictions for the 2024-25 season.

Connor Bedard flirts with 45 goals

Connor Bedard cannot carry the load of the Blackhawks' offense on his lonesome in the year ahead. Still, he can certainly make a significant impact for Chicago in 2024-25. As mentioned, he led the team with 22 goals and 61 points during his rookie campaign. Expect the former first-overall pick to go even further once the new season begins.

Bedard did not play a full 82 games last year. Being healthy is key for him if he wants to push for this Blackhawks bold prediction. In 2024-25, Chicago's star prospect could flirt with the 45-goal mark. This would see him essentially double his goal amount from the year before. But Bedard certainly has the talent needed to pull this off.

Bedard is surrounded by a better supporting cast. Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen provide more support in the top six. Additionally, veterans Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno could provide value. Even if both Blackhawks players are regression candidates in the year ahead. Overall, the pieces are in place for Bedard to experience a true breakout in 2024-25.

Philipp Kurashev continues ascent

One player who formed impressive chemistry with Connor Bedard in 2023-24 is Philipp Kurashev. Kurashev had some okay seasons with Chicago before this past year. However, his chemistry with Bedard helped him score 18 goals and 54 points in 75 regular-season contests.

Bedard certainly isn't the sole reason for this breakout campaign. Kurashev earned more ice time from Chicago's coaching staff, for instance. In fact, the Davos, Switzerland native averaged more than 19 minutes a night for the first time in his career.

With the moves made this summer, Kurashev may not play as large a role as he did a year ago. And this could certainly prevent him from making significant strides on the ice in 2024-25. However, the Swiss national will avoid that face and force the Blackhawks coaching staff to play him on the top line.

Kurashev will join Bedard in flirting with a point-per-game pace. He may not score as many goals as Bedard in the year ahead. However, he can certainly dish the puck to his teammates. And they should have no issue converting those passes into assists for Kurashev.

Kurashev won't help the Blackhawks make the playoffs this season. In saying this, he will prove that his 2023-24 campaign was no fluke. Additionally, he will cement his place in the team's long-term plans with his contract expiring next summer.