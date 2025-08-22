The San Francisco 49ers aren't done wheeling and dealing! Two days after trading for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Niners are now looking to retool another skill position. The Washington Commanders are sending running back Brian Robinson to the Bay for a sixth-round pick, per Adam Schefter.

Robinson was selected by the Commanders with their third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After missing part of his rookie season due to a shooting incident, the former Alabama running back came back the same year and played 12 games. He finished his rookie year with 797 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Robinson played in 13 games, finishing the season with 789 yards and eight touchdowns. He primarily shared snaps with Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols, playing just under 50% of the total snaps on offense for the Commanders.

Robinson's role will drastically change with the 49ers. Instead of being the lead running back, Robinson will most likely be the primary backup to Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey missed most of 2024 due to an Achilles injury he sustained during training camp. By the time he returned, the 49ers were out of playoff contention. As a result, McCaffrey played in only four games.

Considering McCaffrey's lengthy injury history, trading for a starting-caliber running back as their backup is a great idea for the 49ers. In McCaffrey's last healthy season, he was used in over 76% of the Niners' snaps on offense. Perhaps this trade signals a shift in San Francisco's offense, as they look to give their star running back more rest during the regular season.