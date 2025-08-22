The San Francisco 49ers aren't done wheeling and dealing! Two days after trading for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Niners are now looking to retool another skill position. The Washington Commanders are sending running back Brian Robinson to the Bay for a sixth-round pick, per Adam Schefter.

Robinson was selected by the Commanders with their third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After missing part of his rookie season due to a shooting incident, the former Alabama running back came back the same year and played 12 games. He finished his rookie year with 797 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, Robinson played in 13 games, finishing the season with 789 yards and eight touchdowns. He primarily shared snaps with Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols, playing just under 50% of the total snaps on offense for the Commanders.

Article Continues Below

Robinson's role will drastically change with the 49ers. Instead of being the lead running back, Robinson will most likely be the primary backup to Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey missed most of 2024 due to an Achilles injury he sustained during training camp. By the time he returned, the 49ers were out of playoff contention. As a result, McCaffrey played in only four games.

Considering McCaffrey's lengthy injury history, trading for a starting-caliber running back as their backup is a great idea for the 49ers. In McCaffrey's last healthy season, he was used in over 76% of the Niners' snaps on offense. Perhaps this trade signals a shift in San Francisco's offense, as they look to give their star running back more rest during the regular season.

More San Francisco 49ers News
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ Trent Williams getting OPOY vibes from Christian McCaffrey ahead of seasonDouglas Fritz ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
Ricky Pearsall gets brutally honest on 49ers’ WR injuriesRichard Pereira ·
49ers trade rumors before Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season
1 last-minute trade 49ers must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL seasonRB Hayek ·
Bills Josh Allen laughs as he jokes with teammates as he moves to another practice field with other offensive players during Bills training camp
The Josh Allen ‘curveball’ that impacted 49ers-Brock Purdy contract talksJaren Kawada ·
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (right) and head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) look on the in second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
How a Kyle Shanahan call was ‘springboard’ for Brock Purdy’s extensionBen Strauss ·
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
The 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings moments that prove Brock Purdy’s growthEvan Dammarell ·