Your days of planning for your 2025 fantasy football drafts are dwindling, as the 2025 NFL season is right around the corner. With household names and top-tier rookies vying for roster spots, it can be tough to know how to tackle your drafts.

Read through the following two-round fantasy football mock draft that provides reasons for why each player deserves your consideration. Improved offensive situations, better personnel, or just bigger expectations can make — or break — draft stocks for some key players.

Any data regarding player stats from the 2024 fantasy season were pulled from Sleeper and all rankings factor in a point-per-reception (PPR), single-QB league format. As always, utilize our rankings but make sure to build out your pre-draft rankings to match the specific format of your fantasy football league.

Round 1

Pick 1.01 – Ja’Marr Chase, WR

The easiest, no-brainer nod at the top of your fantasy football draft goes to Ja’Marr Chase, full stop. Fresh off a 17-TD season that saw him finish as the overall WR1, Chase is back to reprise his role in one of the NFL's most pass-happy offenses.

You should have full confidence in drafting Chase first overall, as he is in line for another massive season.

1.02 – Bijan Robinson, RB

It has been back-to-back RB1 finishes for Bijan Robinson, as he has produced RB9 and RB3 seasons in his brief career. Last season, Robinson saw a massive uptick in carries, resulting in rushing for over 1,400 yards and 14 TDs. Plus, his work as a receiver improved slightly, as he made it two seasons in a row of over 400 receiving yards.

The Atlanta Falcons offense will have Michael Penix Jr. under center for the entirety of the season, something that will help this unit develop even more. A high-powered unit on paper, look for ATL to break out as an offense this year, with Robinson likely factoring into the Offensive Player of the Year award race as he will lead the RB position for fantasy football.

1.03 – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB

Even with a change at offensive coordinator and the loss of All-Pro center Frank Ragnow, Jahmyr Gibbs is as safe as they come for your fantasy football roster. His dual-threat abilities give him one of the highest ceilings for running backs, and having finished as the RB1 last year gives you a preview of what is in store for 2025.

The offense will look slightly different this year for the Detroit Lions, but that isn’t to say that Gibbs’ role is going to be any different; if anything, his workload will only increase and become more efficient, giving you a better shot at drafting the potential 2025 rushing TD leader at running back.

1.04 – CeeDee Lamb, WR

Industry consensus has CeeDee Lamb as a sure-fire, first-round selection, but it’s safe to say that this ranking is a bit higher than most have him. But it’s tough to not look at the current construction of the Dallas Cowboys offense and see similarities to the Cincinnati Bengals in terms of how pass-happy they will be in 2025.

The lack of sustained options at running back paves the way for Dak Prescott to heavily target Lamb and George Pickens this year, giving Lamb a real shot at being the overall WR1 this season. Lamb’s floor is one of the safest across all receivers, something that definitely factors into his seeding as the fourth player off the board in this mock draft.

1.05 – Justin Jefferson, WR

A fresh face at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings shouldn’t slow Justin Jefferson down too much, as he is far too good of a talent to be held back by a QB. However, you can absolutely have some pause when looking at his offseason hamstring injury, as that has kept him out of some offseason work.

Hamstring injuries can be tricky, especially for wideouts, and the tendency for them to flare back up during the year gives Jefferson’s draft stock a bit of a caveat. However, you cannot bet against one of the league’s premier talents at WR, especially on the heels of his overall WR2 finish, which included 103 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

1.06 – Saquon Barkley, RB

A running back coming off a season of 378 total touches is worrisome, and Saquon Barkley’s already-checkered injury history makes drafting him a bit nerve-wracking. However, as one of the league’s premier backs in one of the league’s more run-focused offenses, Barkley’s ceiling is tough to ignore.

Getting Barkley more involved in the passing game can help him stay healthy while maximizing his touches, something that would be a win-win for your fantasy football roster. Even after his RB2 finish last year, Barkley is not being drafted in the same echelon as Robinson and Gibbs, mostly because his injury risk is baked into his market perception.

1.07 – Nico Collins, WR

The wide receiver group around Nico Collins is, to put it nicely, a bit maligned, putting the onus on his shoulders to lead the offense. A hamstring injury kept Collins from a full slate of games in 2024, but he still managed to finish as the WR23 even with missing five games.

His rapport with C.J. Stroud was on full display last year, as Collins saw eight-plus targets in eight contests, finding the end zone seven times. Houston will need to throw the ball more than they likely originally planned to with the uncertainty of Joe Mixon’s health, giving Collins a real shot at outplaying his average draft position (ADP).

1.08 – Brian Thomas Jr., WR

The addition of two-way rookie Travis Hunter has shunned Brian Thomas Jr. to the shadows this offseason, giving you a great opportunity to draft a top wideout late in the first round. Thomas was excellent in his rookie season, finishing as the overall WR4 on his way to over 1,200 yards and 10 scores.

The offense, specifically the passing attack, should be far better with Liam Coen leading the charge this year. Trevor Lawrence is in line for potentially a big step forward leading this offense, and Thomas would be the biggest benefactor of this offense looking much better than last season.

1.09 – Malik Nabers, WR

Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart — all QBs that Malik Nabers will likely catch a pass from in the 2025 NFL season. Even with that much uncertainty at the QB spot for the New York Giants, Nabers is a target monster and will be the bell cow that this offense relies on this year.

Stubborn injuries have made his training camp attendance a bit rocky, but all signs point to the LSU product being at full strength for their Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Nabers is an excellent choice near the end of your first round, as he offers a great ceiling in an offense that will be playing from behind often in 2025.

1.10 – Puka Nacua, WR

Uncertainty surrounding Matthew Stafford’s health has dropped Puka Nacua to near the end of the first round in this mock draft, as a reflection of how the offense would look if their starter is not healthy to begin the season.

Nacua missed time of his own last year, only suiting up for 11 games on his way to finishing as the WR26. Pairing with Davante Adams gives this offense a solid one-two punch at WR, something that should help elevate Nacua back into being a top-tier wideout. Stafford showing up at practice this week is a great sign for his health for the season, so go ahead and pencil in Nacua as one of the final WRs with a first-round grade.

1.11 – Christian McCaffrey, RB

It is funny how unsure the fantasy football community is on Christian McCaffrey this offseason, as his lingering health issues burned plenty last draft cycle. But looking ahead to this upcoming season, it looks like McCaffrey is at full speed for the San Francisco 49ers, something that their offense desperately missed last season.

Outside of George Kittle, McCaffrey is the only healthy skill player on offense that can handle a massive workload, as injuries have made a huge impact on the Niners depth chart. McCaffrey’s ceiling as the overall RB1 makes him incredibly polarizing this draft cycle, as his injury concerns will linger for everyone considering his draft stock. No signs this offseason have pointed to McCaffrey having any lingering health concerns, so you can draft him in the first round and reap the benefits, hopefully benefits that look like his championship-winning performances from years past.

1.12 – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

The final selection of the first round of this mock draft goes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is criminally underrated this offseason. Unfortunately being pushed down draft boards due to more players than usual earning first-round grades, St. Brown will once again play the alpha role for Jared Goff in the Detroit passing game.

While having two players from the same offense go in the first round can be a slippery slope, both Gibbs and St. Brown have repeatedly shown how they can coexist in the fantasy football landscape. A potential step-back for the Detroit offense could happen with a change at coordinator, but that shouldn’t slow St. Brown down too much, so having him fall into your lap near the end of the first round is a steal.

Round 2

Article Continues Below

2.01 – Ashton Jeanty, RB

Walking into a wide-open backfield, rookie Ashton Jeanty kicks off the second round in this mock draft. There is no denying Jeanty’s talent, but the Las Vegas Raiders offense might take a bit to get up to speed, so don’t be surprised if Jeanty has a slower start to his season, but follows that up with a strong end.

2.02 – Drake London, WR

The connection between Penix and Drake London was a very strong one to wrap up the 2024 season for the Falcons, as London was targeted a ton by Penix. That, combined with Darnell Mooney dealing with a shoulder injury, and you have the perfect storm to a potential league-winning WR in the second round of your fantasy football draft.

2.03 – Derrick Henry, RB

The disrespect that Derrick Henry seems to receive on a yearly basis has resurfaced once again for the 2025 season, as he is regularly seen as a second-round option. The 31-year-old Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 TDs last year, second-best numbers in both categories for his career. Henry’s role in the Baltimore offense could not be more safe, and he is an excellent value near the beginning of the second round.

2.04 – De’Von Achane, RB

If this article was published a few weeks ago, De’Von Achane would have absolutely been in the discussion as a first-round pick. However, a lingering hamstring issue for Achane, without a set return timeframe, cloudies his status for the beginning the year, even as the Miami Dolphins downplay its severity. Achane is lightning in a bottle for this team and is a gamebreaker, but his health drops his draft stock to near the middle of the second round.

2.05 – Brock Bowers, TE

The first tight end off the board shouldn’t be a surprise, as Brock Bowers once again is projected to lead his position in 2025. As the top pass catcher for the Raiders, Bowers should be the biggest winner from the signing of Geno Smith, as he will be able to catch passes from a solid veteran QB that will likely look to hyper-target the best weapon in the LV offense.

2.06 – A.J. Brown, WR

Rinse and repeat for A.J. Brown and the middle of second rounds this draft cycle, as the Philadelphia receiver is on track for Week 1 as he deals with a hamstring injury. As the top target for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown has produced two top-six fantasy finishes in his three-year tenure with PHI. As long as his ramp-up for the season opener makes his hamstring injury a thing of the past, you can count on A.J. Brown for another strong season where he should factor into the WR1 conversation.

2.07 – Chase Brown, RB

As one of the fast risers this offseason, Chase Brown should be in consideration for a back-half pick in your second round. Clearly being given the lead-back share of touches for the Bengals, Chase Brown should be the second Bengal off the board in your fantasy football draft, as he will be looking to cross the 1,000-yard rushing mark that he fell only 10 yards short of last year.

2.08 – Trey McBride, TE

The second (of two) tight ends in this two-round mock draft is Trey McBride, who was Kyler Murray’s favorite target last year. While his well-document woes at finding the end zone finally ended in Week 17, McBride hauled in 111 receptions on his way to finishing as the TE2 last year, something that should be his floor in 2025.

2.09 – Ladd McConkey, WR

Ascending into the role of Justin Herbert’s favorite target, Ladd McConkey enjoyed quite the successful rookie season last year. Finishing just outside the range of WR1s, McConkey produced a line of 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven TDs, a strong line that paints a very optimistic picture for his sophomore campaign, even with rookie Tre Harris and veteran Keenan Allen vying for work.

2.10 – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

The final wide receiver in this two-round mock draft is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who did wonders in his second season last year for anyone who rostered him. Smith-Njigba, in his first season as the focal point of the offense, produced a WR1 finish, as he hauled in 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six TDs. The former Ohio State product will be catching passes from Sam Darnold in 2025, and with only Cooper Kupp behind him as a meaningful depth piece, JSN is in line to outplay his second-round draft spot.

2.11 – Josh Jacobs, RB

The Green Bay Packers shifted their offense to more of a run-focused attack after Jordan Love’s injury issues last season, giving Josh Jacobs a chance to make good on his big free-agency deal. After rushing for over 1,300 yards, Jacobs is looking to make it two impressive seasons in a row in the green and gold. However, assume that the Green Bay offensive attack will go back to more of a balanced approach this season, which will likely lessen the amount of touches that Jacobs has.

2.12 – Bucky Irving, RB

The final selection in our fantasy football mock draft is another second-year guy fresh off a breakout rookie campaign, Bucky Irving. His ability to come in and immediately unseat Rachaad White’s spot atop the depth chart speaks to the kind of potential that Irving has. While the offense will likely look a bit different after the departure of Coen, Irving’s role in the offense will still be as the RB1, with hopefully a bigger involvement in the passing game on deck.

As you can see, there are no QBs listed in the first two rounds of this mock draft. Even with the league-winning abilities of Josh Allen and others ripe for the taking, the value of drafting the other positions first in the first two rounds is exactly how your draft should go. Granted, this script is not always how drafts run, but to maximize your roster, waiting until at least round three for a QB is the right way to go.