Blackhawks forward Taylor Raddysh left after two shifts on Friday.

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking for their third win in their last nine games as they take on the Dallas Stars on Friday. However, if they have any designs of pulling off the victory, they'll have to do it down a man. Chicago announced that forward Taylor Raddysh will miss the rest of the game.

Raddysh played just two shifts against the Stars on Friday. That said, nothing concerning jumped out to many during as a potential cause for his absence. However, Blackhawks beat reporter Charlie Roumeliotis noted that the Chicago forward did have a bit of an awkward fall on his first shift of the game.

#Blackhawks announce Taylor Raddysh will miss the rest of the game. I scanned through both of his shifts and this is the only thing that jumped out at me. Looked pretty harmless though. pic.twitter.com/Rf1kXfl3y3 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 30, 2023

Raddysh has skated in 34 games for the Blackhawks this season. So far, it's a bit of a down year for the 25-year-old. He has five goals and 10 points so far on the year. Still, he is not far removed from a three-assist performance in a chaotic 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues prior to the Christmas break.

Taylor Raddysh and his time with the Blackhawks

Prior to this season, the Ontario native has shown he can be a big-time contributor for Chicago. He came to the team back in 2022 through a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay acquired forward Brandon Hagel as part of the deal.

Raddysh finished the 2021-22 season by scoring six goals and 10 points in 21 games for Chicago. Last season, however, the 25-year-old had a bit of a coming-out party. He scored 20 goals for the Blackhawks in 78 games while also setting a new career high in points with 37.

Hopefully, the injury Taylor Raddysh suffered against the Stars on Friday isn't serious. And let's hope he can return to the ice without complication to help the Blackhawks as they continue through the 2023-24 NHL season.