St. Louis Blues head coach Drew Bannister opened up on his team's chaotic win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard took the internet by storm with his impressive goal on Saturday night. Even Wayne Gretzky sang the star rookie's praises during the game. However, it was the St. Louis Blues who skated away with a major victory. And Blues head coach Drew Bannister couldn't be happier with what he saw.

“They showed a lot of character coming back, there's no doubt about that. I believe in this team. I know that that group believes in themselves, and I think tonight kind of solidifies that,” Bannister said, via The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford.

St. Louis won 7-5 on Saturday in front of their home fans. Forward Jordan Kyrou scored twice as his team erased a three-goal deficit in the win. The Blues scored five of their seven goals in the final frame, as well.

Standings don't matter for Blues head coach

St. Louis has won four of their last five games since firing Craig Berube. Bannister has overseen somewhat of a turnaround for this team. And their hopes for the Stanley Cup Playoffs are starting to reignite. In fact, they are just one point back of the Arizona Coyotes for the final spot in the Western Conference.

St. Louis can't afford to focus on any of that at this point, according to Bannister. “For us, we can't look at the standings and who we're playing,” he said, via Rutherford. “For us, we have to win hockey games and it doesn't matter who we play. Every night we come, we have to be able to win.”

So far, the Blues have done just that. Now, they can enjoy their Christmas break and regroup to push for a playoff spot in the second half of the season. St. Louis hits the ice again on December 27 as they play host to their Central Division rival Dallas Stars.