A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jonathan Toews is on his way out of the only team he’s ever played for so far in his decorated NHL career. The Blackhawks legend played his final game with the team Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at United Center and he made sure he leaves Chicago fans with at least one more memorable moment when he found the back of the net in the second period of the contest while on the power play.

Jonathan Toews fittingly scores in his final game with Chicago at the United Center. What a celly. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/YRSfRrmDiF — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 14, 2023

That goal by Jonathan Toews cut the Flyers’ lead down to one (4-3) but more importantly, gave Blackhawks fans a tremendous emotional boost. The Blackhawks are not going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but on this night, The Captain delivered a moment that Chicago sports fans will cherish for a very long time.

THAT WOULD BE A CAPTAIN JONATHAN TOEWS GOAL AND THE CROWD GOALS WILD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/KDuYlUqjgW — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 14, 2023

Prior to the Flyers game, it was announced by Blackhawks general manager that the team will not be inking Jonathan Toews to a new deal in the offseason, meaning if Toews is to continue playing in the NHL beyond the 2022-23 season, it will have to be with another team.

The only person who might be more excited than Jonathan Toews about scoring in his final game with Chicago is his dad 😂 #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Tp36AgI0Qj — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 14, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jonathan Toews scores in his last game with Chicago. Amazing. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/RTDrThhhnC — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 14, 2023

Jonathan Toews was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (third overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft. He signed a three-year deal with the team in 2007 and a five-year extension in 2009. In 2014, he and Patrick Kane each signed eight-year extension deals which are to expire at the end of this season.

Jonathan Toews scores in his final game with the #Blackhawks

Career goal #372

pic.twitter.com/0wx9oCWAek — Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) April 14, 2023

Toews helped the Chicago Blackhawks build a dynasty in the 2010s, with the team winning three Stanley Cup titles in 2010. 2013, and in 2015.