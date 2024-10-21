The Chicago Blackhawks reloaded in the offseason, bringing in several new players specifically to surround 2023 first-overall draft pick Connor Bedard with more talent. While this may not lead to a playoff spot this season, the hope is that they'll be trending in that direction in the near future.

But ahead of their matchup Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the Blackhawks appear set to be making an eyebrow-raising roster move.

According to head coach Luke Richardson, forward Philipp Kurashev is on track to be designated a healthy scratch after a sub-par performance in Chicago's recent loss to the Sabres, via the Chicago Sun-Times.

“[Kurashev was] just not physical in the one-on-one battles to get a puck,” Richardson said. “He was on the wrong side of the man, and part of that is a subconscious choice of trying to steal a puck and go on the offense and not play the right way. He didn’t really have much argument.

“I’m not saying he was the only guy [at fault], but he’s a guy that I’ve gotten used to counting on. He can’t play like he did the last game for me to continue to count on him like that. I know he’ll use it as a wake-up call and be better.”

When asked if certain players are on a short leash, Richardson responded that a player's performance is what determines their own leash.

“I don’t consider it my own leash,” Richardson said. “It’s [the players’] own leash, really. That’s how they have to look at it.”

The Blackhawks take on the Canucks Tuesday night from United Center starting at 8:15 PM EST.

Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev is getting a wakeup call

Despite registering 54 points last season, Kurashev's impending scratch is a major wakeup call to the Blackhawks that the losing culture isn't something that will be tolerated moving forward.

Kurashev is in his fifth season with the Blackhawks and has just one goal in the six games he's played in.