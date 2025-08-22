Average is the best word that could be used to describe the Atlanta Hawks over the last handful of years. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with a 41-31 record during the 2020-21 season, Trae Young and the Hawks have struggled to take that next step as a franchise. Obviously, that led to major changes this offseason.

The first organizational change the Hawks made after being eliminated from the play-in tournament for the second straight season was replacing general manager Landry Fields, who had been with the organization since 2020, with assistant general manager Onsi Saleh.

Fields had been responsible for key decisions like trading for Dejounte Murray in 2022, trading Murray away in 2024, and drafting Zaccharie Risacher first overall in last year's draft.

As part of the decision to trade Murray in 2024, Fields was able to acquire Dyson Daniels from the New Orleans Pelicans, who went on to win the 2024-25 Most Improved Player award and finish second in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

Overall, Fields' tenure with the Hawks wasn't a flop by any means, but there were still clear holes on this roster that were never addressed since he took full control of the front office in 2022. As a result, Atlanta turned to Saleh's clear vision for making aggressive moves to upgrade the roster right now.

In February, the Hawks were busy at the trade deadline.

De'Andre Hunter was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and future draft compensation, and Bogdan Bogdanovic was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers with some second-round draft picks for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.

After being in the mix for former All-Star wing Brandon Ingram, the Hawks ultimately saw their prime trade deadline target sent to the Toronto Raptors. It is worth mentioning that Atlanta was also among the group of teams inquiring about Kevin Durant.

While Saleh helped play a role in these transactions and deadline dialogue, his goal entering the offseason was to expand on these deals and revamp the Hawks' roster around Young.

None of the players Fields acquired at the trade deadline remained with the Hawks. LeVert left in free agency for the Detroit Pistons, and both Niang and Mann were involved in a big trade for the team to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics.

Although it may seem like LeVert walked away in free agency for nothing, the Hawks were able to use his departure as a means to bring in Nickeil Alexander-Walker by way of a sign-and-trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as sign veteran sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

That's the keyword: veteran.

This was an offseason about expanding on their development while enhancing their overall basketball IQ by bringing in experienced players.

Porzingis, Alexander-Walker, and Kennard are now alongside Young as the leaders of the Hawks, creating the Eastern Conference's most unique roster.

Hawks address key need for experienced veterans

Inexperience and inconsistent roles have held the Hawks back in recent seasons.

Trae Young is the face of the franchise, and there is no doubt about that. However, this roster has seen too much turnaround for Atlanta to actually build a sustainable team that could do something in the East.

Dejounte Murray, John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all key talents who have been traded over the last few years. While the Hawks have struggled to forge a clear vision when it comes to established talents, they have quietly built one of the best young cores in the entire league.

Along with Dyson Daniels, the Hawks also have Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher as recent first-round picks on the rise. Even more talent is being developed in Mouhamed Gueye, Kobe Bufkin, and now rookie first-round pick Asa Newell.

Then again, the main concern in Atlanta has been the lack of leadership outside of Young. He alone can't lead this team, which is why Saleh made it his mission to bring in more leaders and players who know what it takes to get to that next step as a franchise.

Kennard has been to the playoffs four different times with three different teams, including a trip to the 2021 Western Conference Finals with the Clippers. Alexander-Walker was recently in the Western Conference Finals back-to-back years with the Timberwolves. And, of course, Porzingis recently helped the Celtics win the 2024 NBA Finals.

All three veterans are in the prime years of their respective careers, and the best part about these additions Saleh made is that all of them will thrive playing off-the-ball next to Young.

The dynamic of this team has not changed.

Head coach Quin Snyder will continue to emphasize playing with pace and using his team's athleticism to his advantage in certain schemes, and the Hawks are primed to rise on defense.

Now, with the additions of Kennard, Alexander-Walker, and Porzingis, the Hawks have key leaders and voices at every position to help the young, high-potential players on this roster take that next step. Between this blend of veterans and rising players, the Hawks have everything they need to make a huge splash in the East during the 2025-26 season.

Where do Hawks rank against East hierarchy?

The Eastern Conference will be completely different during the 2025-26 NBA season compared to what it was this past year.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks remain the two favorites, the same can't be said for the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers. Jayson Tatum may not return from his Achilles injury this upcoming year for the Celtics, and Indiana has already ruled Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire season.

These two teams are expected to take a step back with their All-Stars injured, and the Milwaukee Bucks continue to be a major mystery outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo's production.

The Hawks, along with the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors, are primed for rapid growth and to be some of the surprise teams in the East. It is not hard to believe that Atlanta and Orlando could follow a similar path to what we just saw from Indiana and Detroit during the 2024-25 season.

Unlike other teams around the league, the Hawks can roll out a long, athletic lineup with four players next to Young who all have wingspans over 6-foot-10. Daniels, Johnson, and Okongwu will hold essential roles on both ends of the court, and the additions of Alexander-Walker and Porzingis will fortify what has been a lackluster approach on defense for the Hawks.

As long as this group remains healthy, the Hawks have the two-way skill to create a lot of mismatches and problems for opposing teams.

Assuming Johnson returns to his All-Star-like form before he suffered his shoulder injury and Daniels continues to expand on his best year in the league, the Hawks have a chance to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals this year. If there is one sleeper team in the entire NBA that is worth believing in, it's the Hawks.

