The Toronto Blue Jays are 6-4 over their last ten games. However, reinforcements could be on the way soon. Toronto announced that Shane Bieber is making his Blue Jays debut against the Miami Marlins on Friday night. John Schneider also had some good news to share about the status of All-Star starter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whom Ty France is filling in for at first base.

Guerrero Jr. has not played since August 18 because of a hamstring issue. However, the All-Star did not make it onto Schneider's injured list, a good sign that the problem is not a big one. However, fans still wanted to know when they could expect to see the team's leader back on the field. Schneider doesn't have a specific date picked out, but he said that the infielder is making progress.

"We're trying to be careful but we want to get him in as quick as we can… It's not IL worthy, he's been better every single day. Hopefully he's available tonight or over the weekend…"#BlueJays manager John Schneider on Vlad Jr.'s status with @SNJeffBlair & Kevin Barker. pic.twitter.com/mQLSW1iqVZ — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) August 22, 2025

“We're trying to be careful but we want to get him in as quick as we can,” Schneider said. “It's not IL worthy, he's been better every single day. Hopefully he's available tonight or over the weekend.”

The Blue Jays traded for France to bring some depth to their infield as well as an upgrade to the bullpen. The veteran has done well in Guerrero Jr.'s absence, but Toronto wants to see their star back on the field. However, Schneider and the team's doctors are not going to rush anything when it comes to their offensive catalyst.

Guerrero Jr. has been worth every bit of his contract extension this season. He, along with co-stars George Springer and Bo Bichette, are the main reasons why the Blue Jays are at the top of the American League East right now. Despite pushes from the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, it is Toronto's division to lose with less than 30 games left in the season.

The Blue Jays want Guerrero Jr. back as soon as possible. Schneider's update is reason for optimism as the team kicks off a weekend series against the Marlins on Friday.