Next year, North America will host the 2026 World Cup. Most of the games being hosted by the trio of the United States, Canada and Mexico will be hosted in the US, including the tournament final, which will be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Ahead of the World Cup's upcoming draw to see which group each country will play in, United States president Donald Trump announced that the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C will host the World Cup draw on December 5th, according to an ESPN report.

“The draw for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday,” reported ESPN.

The Kennedy Center has been a cultural institution since its inception a few decades ago. President Trump serves as the Center's chairman and has focused on bringing more attention to the iconic venue. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was present with Trump when he made his announcement Friday. The pair have become close over the last few years, and their relationship was instrumental in next year's World Cup coming to North America. How will the new field look come next year?

2026 World Cup brings world's biggest sporting event to North America

At the moment, the three host nations have clinched their spots in the World Cup's new 48-team format, plus ten others. Three of South America's best teams, Argentina, Ecuador and Brazil, are among them. Expectations are high for the US Men's National Team (USMNT), as manager Mauricio Pochettino is molding the program into his image. Many young standouts, such as Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, will look to impress next summer.

Nevertheless, the Kennedy Center's role as host of the draw is a high honor. The World Cup is a big deal to US leadership, as well as their partner countries. If Pochettino and his squad can make a run towards the World Cup trophy, then they could etch their names in United States sporting history. A win on home soil would be very sweet indeed, another feather in our nation's cap on an international stage. Will the USMNT make the dreams of many Americans come true next year?