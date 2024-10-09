The Utah Hockey Club debuted in the National Hockey League in an auspicious fashion, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 to open the 2024-2025 campaign. While the victory gave hockey fans in Utah something to smile about, the loss also gave Blackhawks fans something to cheer about, either. Blackhawks center and reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard completed a rare feet for teenagers in the league.

“Connor Bedard has two assists tonight and has picked up where he left off from his Calder Trophy-winning rookie season,” according to this post from NHL Public Relations on X, formerly Twitter.

Per the graphic accompanying the post, “Connor Bedard became the third teenager in Blackhawks history to record multiple points in a season-opening game, joining Stan Mikita (1-1-2 on Oct. 7, 1959) and Denis Savard (0-3-3 on Oct. 9, 1980).”

Utah Hockey Club def. Blackhawks

Game 1 of an 82-game season doesn't really mean much for the long-term, but the Utah Hockey Club raised excitement further thanks to getting their first win in franchise history over the Blackhawks.

Even Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson reacted to the Hockey Club's first game. Moreover, the excitement from the fans translated to early goals from Dylan Guenther, who scored the first goal in franchise history, and team captain Clayton Keller, who scored another goal almost ten minutes later.

“That was pretty cool,” Guenther said, via a report from Ryan Clark for ABC News. “That building was special… A lot of fun to play in front of that crowd.”

Then, the Club pushed toward a three-goal lead in the middle of the second period, through an assist from Mikhail Sergachev to Barrett Hayton.

“I think we were good from the start after we kind of settled in and we got back to our style of hockey and playing the right way,” Keller said after the game. “It doesn't matter how you get the win, [the win itself] that's all that matters.”

The lead wasn't safe as Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno cut the lead to 3-2. However, the Blackhawks could not break through to tie, as Connor Bedard's lacrosse-style shot fell short, while former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall couldn't take advantage of a breakaway.

Moreover, Hockey Club goalkeeper Connor Ingram made a save on each shot, ultimately finishing with 24 saves, while his teammates chipped in with 23 blocks.

Next, Guenther effectively sealed the game with an empty-net goal with 42 seconds left in the game, with Lawson Crouse following with a goal ten seconds later to make it 5-2.

Onward

Ingram also mentioned how the team will learn how to win all types of games as the season goes on.

“I think that's what this team needs to learn now is we're going to need to learn to win games and close them,” he said. “It's a good learning step for us. Obviously, there were a couple chances but that's learning.”

It's going to be a long season, and Utah Hockey Club fans should buckle up.