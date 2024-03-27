Blazers forward Jerami Grant had the type of season that most fans expected when he re-signed with Portland on a 5-year/$160 million deal last June.
Grant has averaged 21 points per game for the Blazers this season on 45 percent shooting from the floor. While he hasn't matched the offensive efficiency that he displayed playing next to Damian Lillard last season, Grant's shooting is a far cry from the inefficient nights Detroit Pistons fans saw from him in the two years prior.
The Blazers struggled to score points throughout the year, due to challenges with both experience and talent. Having a player like Grant available meant that Portland had someone to give the ball to on the wing that could iso and create a reasonably efficient shot.
Of course, if you're the Blazers, having your 30-year-old forward repeatedly iso-ing isn't necessarily what you're going for this season. Portland's biggest goal this year was to develop their young talent and establish some chemistry among the roster. Injuries have been the biggest issue in regard to those goals, but Grant needing his shots, especially late in games, hasn't helped.
Jerami Grant's future with the Blazers
When the Blazers signed Grant to his massive extension last summer, it was done under the assumption that he would be teaming with Lillard for a second straight season. Of course, things didn't work out that way and Dame ended up being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after trying to force his way to the Miami Heat.
With the Blazers looking to go young, many questions were raised over the last several months regarding Grant's future with the team.
By all accounts, he likes Portland, and the Blazers are happy with him as well. It wasn't a surprise to anyone paying close attention that Grant wasn't moved this trade deadline. With so many young players, a team like Portland needs to have a couple of veterans on the roster to keep things rolling smoothly and help the coach establish good locker room habits.
But, one year into his deal, it's more likely that Grant is moved this offseason. While a big argument for keeping Grant this year was the fact that he wasn't really in anyone's way, development-wise, the Blazers are likely to take a forward (or two) in the NBA Draft this season.
Additionally, with the salary cap set to take a massive spike with the new TV deal being negotiated, Grant's contract will represent a much smaller part of a team's overall balance sheet. It's a lot easier for a GM to talk themselves into Grant's production at 15 percent of the salary cap vs. 20 percent.
Grant has done well with the Blazers and represented the franchise well in his time here. It certainly wouldn't be disappointing for him to stay with Portland. However, the team is simply in a position where they need to start to develop some younger guys. Of course, there's a salary floor, and they have to pay somebody, but expect Grant to be moved either this offseason or the following year as the team makes room for younger players on the roster.
So far in the 2023-24 NBA season, Jerami Grant has averaged exactly 21 points per game, along with 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per night for the Portland Trail Blazers. He is currently out with a strained hamstring.