Nearly a decade after his controversial exit from Oklahoma City, Kevin Durant once again found himself at the center of attention inside Paycom Center on Tuesday night. Making his Houston Rockets debut in the 2025-26 season opener, the 37-year-old superstar received a loud chorus of boos from Thunder fans who have yet to forgive him for leaving in 2016.

Durant, never one to shy away from criticism, delivered a fiery response that quickly went viral. As fans heckled him during pregame warmups, the Rockets forward turned toward the stands and shouted, “Boo you too, motherf***er,” drawing laughter from nearby players and even some fans. The moment, caught on camera, perfectly captured the complicated relationship between Durant and the city where his career began.

"Boo you too mothaf*cker." Kevin Durant on what he actually said to the crowd before Rockets-Thunder last night 😳 (via @HoldenKrusemark)

Despite Oklahoma City celebrating its 2025 championship banner that night, much of the crowd’s energy was directed toward its former hero. Durant, who earned seven All-Star selections during eight seasons with the Thunder, appeared unfazed by the hostility. Smiling throughout introductions, he embraced the boos as part of his legacy.

“It’s all love,” Durant told reporters after the game. “They’ve earned their cheers, and I’ve earned my boos. That’s basketball.”

Kevin Durant didn't disappoint in his Rockets debut

The game itself lived up to the hype. Durant posted 23 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in his Rockets debut, though Houston fell 125-124 in a double-overtime thriller. The loss did little to overshadow Durant’s confident return or the buzz surrounding his new chapter in Houston.

After stints with Golden State, Brooklyn, and Phoenix, Durant seems at peace with his past and ready to guide a young Rockets team toward contention. His clapback in Oklahoma City was more than a viral soundbite. It was a symbol of an athlete who has learned to turn criticism into fuel.

For Thunder fans, the boos may never fade. For Durant, they have simply become the soundtrack to a career defined by both greatness and defiance.