The Portland Trail Blazers are set to begin the 2025-26 season with a home opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the new campaign right around the corner, it appears the franchise is locking in one of its young stars for the long haul, as Toumani Camara is signing a new contract extension.

Reports indicate that Camara, who is 25 years old, agreed to a four-year, $82 million rookie contract extension with the Trail Blazers, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The front office seemingly views the former second-round pick as a key piece to the roster.

“Portland Trail Blazers All-Defensive forward Toumani Camara has agreed on a four-year, $82 million contract extension with the franchise, agent Dave Putterie tells ESPN. Camara has blossomed into a vital and durable two-way player after being picked No. 52 in the 2023 NBA draft.”

Camara is entering his third year in the NBA. He's primed for a starting role after slowly increasing his playing time over the past two seasons. His efforts in the 2024-25 campaign earned him a spot on the NBA All-Second Defensive Team. Toumani Carama ended last season averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the three-point line.

