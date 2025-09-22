Veterans Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard joined a young Portland Blazers team ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, as the two have stayed in contact throughout the offseason. While Lillard rehabs from a ruptured Achilles injury to start the season, Holiday is excited about the young talent around him. He was traded by the Boston Celtics and brings a championship pedigree as a two-time champion.

Fans are excited over the Lillard reunion as the nine-time All-Star returns to the team he spent his first 11 NBA seasons playing for. Alongside Holiday, the two veteran guards bring a winning culture to the Blazers, as Holiday revealed his talks with Dame, per RG's DJ Siddiqi.

“Just chopping it up,” says Holiday of his talks with Lillard since joining Portland. “We've known each other for a long time now, but even when he first re-signed with the team, him texting me, ‘Man, we really got a chance to be good.'”

While this past summer wasn't the first time Holiday was traded to the Blazers, he's looking forward to his new tenure.

“I feel like winning and competing and showing these guys that have so much talent,” says Holiday of the Blazers. “I don't think y'all understand like Scoot and Shaedon are so athletic and so smart the way that they play the game. They're going to be so good, and I feel like all they need is time. I feel like the time is now, because they have all the tools. I'm super excited to play with them.”

Jrue Holiday was a member of the Blazers in 2023 before he was traded to the Celtics without playing a single game for Portland.

Article Continues Below

Blazers' Damian Lillard shares theory on rising Achilles injuries

While rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles injury, Damian Lillard offered a theory on Achilles injuries happening to players in the NBA more often last season.

“Honestly I think it might have something to do with the pace of the game,” the Blazers guard explained. “The game is getting super fast and you dealing with like extremely high level athletes.” Furthermore, Lillard added, “You know how often guys train. You know how much we play and travel. All of those things, plus changing direction and stopping at the level we compete at, it’s hard on your body.”

The devastating injuries happened, most notably, in the postseason when teams rely on their stars the most. The Bucks lost Lillard during the playoffs. Then, Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum, was dealt the same hand, which was followed by Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton rupturing his Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.