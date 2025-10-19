The Portland Trail Blazers made it a priority to lock in key pieces of their core before the start of the regular season, beginning with a contract extension for defensive star Toumani Camara. The Trail Blazers continued to lock in their roster, agreeing to a contract extension with Shaedon Sharpe on Sunday, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Shaedon Sharpe’s contract extension with the Trail Blazers is for four years and $90 million. A former lottery pick, Sharpe was selected No. 7 overall by the Trail Blazers in the 2022 NBA Draft. Sharpe will be entering his fourth season in the NBA, and has become one of the Blazers’ key core pieces.

While offseason speculation suggested that a potential Sharpe contract extension could reach north of $100 million, the Blazers were able to keep the deal under that number. Sharpe has improved each season he’s been in the NBA, although he’s been mostly a reserve in his three years with the Blazers.

Article Continues Below

This past season, Sharpe appeared in 72 games for the Blazers, including 52 starts, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 31.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During preseason so far, Sharpe has looked even more improved from last season. He’s appeared in four preseason games with the Blazers, averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Blazers have been mired in a rebuild, and have missed the playoffs for the past four seasons. They will open the 2025-26 regular season on Wednesday Oct. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.