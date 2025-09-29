Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers were thrilled to join forces again after a two-year breakup, but both sides know this celebrated reunion is not without its complications. The franchise great and former First-Team All-NBA selection suffered a torn Achilles while still playing for the Milwaukee Bucks last postseason and is not expected to suit up during the upcoming campaign. For the fans who have been holding out hope for a quicker return, they got some disappointing news.

Lillard confirmed his unfortunate yet understandable status at NBA media day. “I don't plan on {playing this season},” he said, per Blazers insider Sean Highkin. “I feel like if this team is a 1 seed [without me], they probably got it. I'm trying to be as healthy as possible.”

When the 35-year-old signed a three-year, $42 million contract in July, this always seemed like the most probable scenario. The Blazers could certainly benefit from his on-court production, which included 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game last season, but it is unreasonable to expect a player of his age to rush back from a serious injury.

Lillard has thought long and hard about his predicament and consulted with trainers and other players. He shared some of the wisdom they have given him during his ongoing recovery.

“Don't try to be the guy who does it ‘in record time,”‘ the four-time All-NBA Second-Teamer said, per Highkin. “There's a lot you have to work through. It usually takes a little bit longer.” Based on Lillard's comments, Portland should not start a countdown for his return.

But when it is Dame Time, the Moda Center will be electric. While the Blazers' all-time points leader tends to his Achilles, he should still be an invaluable source of information and leadership this season. He is clearly committed to Portland, and that should remain true even when he is out of uniform.