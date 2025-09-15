Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard recently posted a workout video that gave fans a glimpse of his progress and sparked fresh excitement about his return. The clip carried even more weight because Damian Lillard tore his Achilles during last season’s NBA playoffs, making every step forward a clear sign of recovery. Alongside his workout update, Lillard discussed the surge of Achilles injuries in the NBA while keeping Blazers fans hopeful about his return. The Blazers star revealed that he has returned to running and feels stronger each day.

Hear how Damian Lillard is recovering after his achilles injury on The Sideline with Andy Katz 🎙️ Full episode: https://t.co/YYDjt3qPvI pic.twitter.com/Tar4wh0dBt — Andy Katz (@SidelinewithAK) September 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although he admitted that recovery will take time, he sent a confident message. “I’m not returning as a shell of myself. I plan to return to be myself,” he said. Therefore, his determination highlights the same mindset that has defined his career.

Meanwhile, when asked about the surge of Achilles issues across the league, Lillard shared his own theory. “Honestly I think it might have something to do with the pace of the game,” the Blazers guard explained. “The game is getting super fast and you dealing with like extremely high level athletes.” Furthermore, Lillard added, “You know how often guys train. You know how much we play and travel. All of those things, plus changing direction and stopping at the level we compete at, it’s hard on your body.”

Article Continues Below

As a result, Lillard believes the speed and intensity of the modern NBA puts players at greater risk. “You know I think that’s probably becoming a little bit more of a thing now because of those reasons,” he added. In this way, Damian Lillard's words reflect how athletes themselves are processing the alarming rise of Achilles injuries in today’s game.

On the other hand, for his part, the Blazers guard insists patience is key. “I plan to return to be myself,” he repeated. He underscored that he will not risk coming back before he is fully ready. Consequently, fans have long trusted his approach, and his remarks reinforce the drive that made him one of the most respected closers in the league.

As his recovery moves forward, the Blazers are eager to welcome Damian Lillard back to the floor. The NBA Achilles problem may continue to linger. Still, Lillard’s focus remains on proving that a smart and steady path can lead back to full strength.