The Portland Trail Blazers surprised many last season after winning 36 games despite a very inexperienced roster and key players in and out of the lineup due to injuries.

Coach Chauncey Billups has molded the Trail Blazers into a hard-fighting unit. Their 36-win campaign was the team's highest in the last four years and a 15-win jump from the previous run.

Surely, Portland wants to build on that and end its four-year drought in the playoffs. With that in mind, the Trail Blazers added another young player to provide more firepower in the forward spot.

“The Portland Trail Blazers and Alex Reese have agreed to a deal, agent Billy Davis told @hoopshype. Reese averaged 5.3 points on 47% shooting from the field and 37% from three-point range in 14 games with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. He also played one game for the OKC Thunder,” reported NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Reese is already familiar with the organization since he played for the Trail Blazers in the Summer League in 2024. He failed to make the roster and suited up for the Rip City Remix in the G League.

As Scotto mentioned, the 26-year-old Reese achieved his childhood dream of playing in the NBA after appearing in one game for the Oklahoma City Thunder last season. He recorded two points and one rebound in less than two minutes in their blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks.

In February, the 76ers signed him to a two-way contract. He averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in his brief stint.

Reese, who went undrafted in 2021 out of Alabama, could see some playing time with the Trail Blazers. He, however, will have to earn his minutes in training camp, as Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant, Kris Murray, and Matisse Thybulle are ahead of him in the depth chart.

The Trail Blazers will reportedly start their training camp on Monday.