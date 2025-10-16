When the 2024 champion Boston Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Blazers, many assumed the veteran guard was disgruntled about the move. For some veterans, moving on from a title-contending team amidst the latter stages of an NBA career isn't ideal. However, for Holiday, a two-time champion with the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics, he's embraced his newfound role in Portland.

Holiday set the record straight with Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and the public, per Andscape's Marc Spears.

“Everyone was just talking about it. Nobody was really asking me about the trade,” Holiday told Spears after a preseason loss on October 8. “Everyone was assuming I was miserable or unhappy with it. But when I got the call from [Celtics president] Brad [Stevens], I was super excited.

“Being able to see the roster, the type of players, and the character that they have, going to a team like that means a lot. Young or veteran team, I know that a team with good character guys will always be a good situation.”

The Celtics landed Anfernee Simons in exchange for Holiday, who was traded to the Blazers in 2023 before reaching a buyout to sign with the Celtics. Two years later, many assumed Jrue was headed down a similar path. However, that's not the case.

“I expect to be a little more of a role [offensively in Portland],” Holiday said. “Handle the ball a little bit more. Get people into action. Maybe [I’ll be] more part of the offense here.”

Holiday is looking forward to his tenure in Portland.

Article Continues Below

Blazers insider dismisses report suggesting Jrue Holiday's ‘pissed'

A Portland Blazers insider looked into Jrue Holiday's ‘unhappy' report and found it wasn't the case, as a Celtics reporter suggested, according to a source close to the situation. Before Holiday cleared the air, an ensuing report stated Jrue was eager to start a new chapter in his career, per 1080 The Fan's Danny Marang.

“Did some digging on the report that ‘Jrue Holiday is pissed he’s going to Portland' in a Heavy.com article earlier, and according to someone with direct knowledge of the situation – have told me this report is not accurate,” Marang reported.

Holiday will make his Blazers debut when they host the Timberwolves next Wednesday on Opening Night.