The Golden State Warriors earned a 119-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to begin the 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday night. Jonathan Kuminga drew a start following months of trade rumors, and the forward made a big impact in the win. Kuminga played well, recording 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, one specific rebound left the Warriors “buzzing” after the game.

“His nine rebounds included an offensive rebound in the final sequence that had the locker room buzzing postgame,” Slater wrote in a recent article.

Slater also included a quote from Draymond Green that displayed how Golden State felt about Kuminga's late-game rebound.

“That rebound is what everyone in the world has been waiting to see. You have that athleticism, you go make big plays,” Green said. “You have superstar potential, you go make big plays. Those are game-winning plays.”

The Warriors' impressive win on the road was a statement of sorts. There has been plenty of hype around Luka Doncic and the Lakers, but Stephen Curry and Golden State issued a reminder with the big win.

If Kuminga can continue to play at a high level, the Warriors will be in an especially favorable position. Curry and Jimmy Butler will lead the team, while Kuminga features the potential to be a difference-maker.

Golden State will look to remain in the win column on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors' home opener is scheduled for 10 PM EST in what should be an exciting contest.