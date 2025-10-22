The Miami Dolphins have been engulfed in trade speculation following their disappointing 1-5 start, and star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has become a recurring name in those rumors. However, recent reports make clear where Miami stands on the situation.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, several teams have reached out to the Dolphins about Waddle, but Miami has “no interest” in moving its young wideout. Trading Waddle, Rapoport noted, would signal a full rebuild — something the organization is not ready to embrace.

“While things can change, it seems far more likely Miami would be willing to deal an edge rusher (perhaps Matt Judon, Bradley Chubb, or even Jaelan Phillips),” Rapoport wrote.

Head coach Mike McDaniel also addressed the rumors this week, calling them “baseless” and emphasizing that the focus remains on improving, not on trade talk. “All (trade) rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless, currently,” McDaniel said via Cameron Wolfe. “Personally, this time of year bothers me for the sake of individual players, having where he’s playing questioned by rumors.”

Still, interest around Waddle remains high. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen, the Dolphins’ stance is unlikely to change unless a surprise offer is made. “This is a similar situation to Hendrickson; the team does not plan to trade the player, but interest is there,” Fowler reported.

Article Continues Below

“While Miami could be tempted to trade players due to its 1-6 record, Waddle is a building block on offense, and he's due $36.1 million in cash over 2025-26 — reasonable in today's high-end receiver market.” Fowler added that multiple league executives expect Miami’s no-trade stance to hold firm.

Bowen highlighted why Waddle remains so valuable, describing him as “a rapid accelerator with explosive-play ability” who thrives in systems that scheme short passes and vertical routes. Over his career, 16.8% of Waddle’s catches have gone for 20-plus yards, and nearly 40% of his yardage has come after the catch. He has 405 yards and three touchdowns so far this season, despite the Dolphins’ offensive inconsistencies.

ESPN’s analysts gave Waddle just a 10% chance of being traded, citing his importance to Miami’s future. However, they did identify two potential fits should the Dolphins’ position ever soften, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants, both of whom are seeking a dynamic offensive weapon.

For now, Waddle remains part of Miami’s long-term vision. The Dolphins may be struggling in 2025, but they see their young receiver as a core piece of the rebuild rather than trade bait.