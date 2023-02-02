Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic suffered a calf injury in the first quarter of the Blazers game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. He exited the game and as per Blazers PR, he will not return to the game. Jusuf Nurkic has been the Blazers starting center and depending on how long he is out, it could be huge for a Blazers team looking to keep pace in the West.

