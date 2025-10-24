Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman addressed the status of assistant coach Rodney Billups on Thursday night, following the arrest of Rodney’s brother, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, in connection with a growing NBA gambling investigation.

Rodney Billups, who previously served on his brother’s staff in Portland from 2022 to 2024, remains a member of Adelman’s coaching staff in Denver. Prior to the Nuggets’ 137-131 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Adelman discussed the matter with The Athletic’s Nick Friedell.

“That’s between me and Rodney,” Adelman said. “And whatever Rodney needs for his family is all I care about. The situation itself, I only know what I read. You guys know what I know. So you know what it is when your family member is affected by something; you have to support that person. Rodney’s been nothing but great for us since he’s been here, so obviously, it’s a situation that’s in flux. I don’t know where it’s going.”

Chauncey Billups was one of multiple figures arrested this week as part of an expanding federal probe into illegal sports betting activity. Though Rodney Billups has not been implicated, his family’s proximity to the investigation has drawn increased attention to his role in Denver.

Adelman was asked if the NBA or teams could do more to prevent similar scandals in the future.

“I think education trumps everything,” Adelman said. “You just have to keep doing the best job you can. It’s new. It’s like anything else when the world changes; there’s gonna be hiccups, and people get themselves into tough situations.”

He continued by stressing the importance of communication and preparation.

“It’s such a part of our culture now and community; it’s not going anywhere,” he said. “It’s like anything — you have to bring it up maybe more, have more meetings about it, mention it more throughout the year, because you care about your players, you care about your staff. You just don’t want to see them get in a tough situation. Because once you’re in that situation, especially something like this, it’s hard to get out of it. So I think it’s support and education, and then you go from there.”

As the Nuggets (0-1) prepare to host the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET, Rodney Billups is expected to continue his coaching duties.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers released a formal statement placing Chauncey Billups on leave and naming Tiago Splitter as interim head coach.

“We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Portland Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation. Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim.

Any further questions should be directed to the NBA.”

The Trail Blazers (0-1) will face the Golden State Warriors (2-0) on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET, marking their first game since Billups’ arrest.