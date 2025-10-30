The Toronto Blue Jays started Game 5 of the 2025 World Series with a bang Wednesday night, seizing momentum within the first three pitches. Outfielder Davis Schneider, leading off, blasted a solo home run on the very first pitch from Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell. It was Schneider’s first career postseason homer, driven deep to left field off a high fastball. His powerful swing gave the Blue Jays an early lead in a series tied at two games each, marking a dramatic beginning to the most critical game of the Fall Classic.

Though the moment was historic, a more personal story soon captivated baseball fans around the world. A video of Steve Schneider, father of the Blue Jays’ leadoff slugger, reacting from the stands quickly went viral. His raw, unfiltered emotion captured the joy of a father witnessing a defining moment in his son's career. The touching scene briefly stole the spotlight from the action on the field, adding a deeply human layer to the intensity of Game 5.

The genuine surprise and overwhelming pride captured in the video deeply resonated with fans, quickly making it one of the most shared clips of the postseason. Jomboy Media, recognizing the powerful human-interest angle, promptly posted the footage on its X account (formerly known as Twitter), showing the left-fielder’s father erupting with joy as his son opened Game 5 of the 2025 Fall Classic with a solo home run.

“OH NO! NO WAY! OH MY GOD! YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME!”

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 30, 2025

The lead began to grow steadily in the fourth inning when Daulton Varsho tripled after a fielding miscue and scored on an Ernie Clement sacrifice fly, making the score 3-1. The pressure mounted in the seventh as the Blue Jays added two more runs with a Bo Bichette RBI single and a passed ball, finally chasing Snell out of the game after 6.2 innings.

An insurance run in the eighth made it 6-1, and the club closed out a crucial Game 5 victory. The win sends the Blue Jays back to Canada with a 3-2 series lead, one step away from their first World Series title in 32 years.