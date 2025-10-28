Jrue Holiday looked like the veteran star Portland envisioned when they traded for him this offseason. On the second night of a back-to-back, the 35-year-old guard led the Portland Trail Blazers to their first road win of the season, a 122-108 victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, with a vintage two-way performance that set the tone for the young roster.

Holiday finished with 24 points and six assists on an efficient 10-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, while providing his usual defensive stability and leadership. After the game, Holiday was calm and composed when asked about his early-season form in Portland.

It's early But Jrue Holiday is averaging:

– 17.8 points (most since 2023)

– 5.5 rebounds (most ever)

– 7.8 assists (most since 2013)

– 1.3 steals (most since 2022)

– 2.5 3s (most ever) Asked Holiday about standing out in Portland to begin the season pic.twitter.com/YqH2eivlY0 — Law Murray 🎃 (@LawMurrayTheNU) October 28, 2025

“I just gotta do what’s needed,” Holiday said. “We got a lot of talent on this team, people who can make plays for others, people who can make plays for themselves. Whatever’s needed, that’s pretty much what I do.”

It was a simple explanation for a complex performance. Holiday controlled tempo, spaced the floor, and found his rhythm early while balancing the offensive flow with Deni Avdija, who scored a team-high 25 points. Jerami Grant added 22 off the bench, while Donovan Clingan and Shaedon Sharpe chipped in 16 apiece, helping the Blazers outpace a Lakers team missing LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Holiday’s play reflected exactly what the Blazers hoped for when they brought him in: composure, versatility, and the ability to elevate a young group learning to win together, whether it was finding Avdija for corner threes or orchestrating pick-and-rolls with Clingan. The veteran guard’s impact extended beyond the box score.

Portland’s starters combined for 85 points, shooting 53 percent from the field, but it was Holiday’s leadership that kept the team steady whenever the Lakers made a push. The Blazers outscored Los Angeles 33-31 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

“We’re figuring out what works,” Holiday added. “It’s about staying connected, doing the right things, and trusting each other.”

With the victory, Portland improved to 2-2 and will wrap up its three-game road trip on Wednesday in Utah. If Holiday continues to perform at this level, the Blazers might find themselves ahead of schedule in the Western Conference race.