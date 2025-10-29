Former NBA guard Jeff Teague believes veteran guard Jrue Holiday will be on the move once again — this time to the Houston Rockets. On the latest episode of his Club 520 Podcast, Teague predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers will trade Holiday to Houston by the 2025–26 trade deadline.

“He’s gonna be traded at the deadline,” Teague said. “You know where Jrue is going? It just came to me… Houston. I just figured it out — Jrue Holiday is going to Houston.”

He added, “Hey Jrue, get ready. Get your bags packed brother, you going to Houston.”

Holiday, 35, is in his first season with Portland after being acquired from the Boston Celtics in the offseason. Boston traded the veteran guard shortly after its 2024 championship run, sending him to Portland in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. Holiday has since stepped into a leadership role on a young Trail Blazers roster, helping guide them to a 2–2 start.

Through four games, Holiday is averaging 17.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.5% from three in 31.5 minutes. He most recently led Portland to a 122–108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers with a 24-point, six-assist performance on 10-for-15 shooting.

Jeff Teague's Jrue Holiday trade prediction clashes with Rockets’ hard cap reality

While Holiday’s early-season form has drawn praise, a move to Houston is complicated by financial and roster limitations. The Rockets are currently hard-capped at the first apron — $195.9 million — following their acquisition of Kevin Durant in a sign-and-trade this summer. As a result, they cannot exceed that threshold under any circumstance. Holiday is owed $32.4 million annually through the 2027–28 season, making any trade to Houston financially difficult unless matching salaries are moved.

The Rockets are also navigating the absence of Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL during an offseason workout. VanVleet re-signed with Houston on a three-year, $119 million deal earlier in the summer. His injury has left a vacancy at the lead guard spot, fueling speculation like Teague’s.

In the meantime, Houston has turned to younger guards and rotational depth. Second-year guard Reed Sheppard is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals while shooting 36.4% from the field and 44.4% from three across 24 minutes per game. Veteran wing Josh Okogie has also stepped up, averaging 9.3 points, two rebounds, and one assist in 22.7 minutes per game on 58.3% shooting from the field and 57.1% from three.

Houston (1–2) snapped a two-game skid on Monday with a 137–109 win over the Brooklyn Nets. They now prepare for a road matchup against the Toronto Raptors (1–3) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Holiday and the Trail Blazers (2–2) are set to face the Utah Jazz (2–1) on Wednesday night at the Delta Center.

While Teague’s comments added buzz to the early trade chatter, the Rockets’ hard-cap restrictions and Holiday’s sizable contract leave the possibility of a midseason deal in question — for now.