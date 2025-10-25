After appointing assistant coach Thiago Splitter as the interim head coach in place of Chauncey Billups, Portland Blazers GM Joe Cronin addressed the team after Billups' FBI arrest as part of a gambling investigation. The news of the team's head coach sent shockwaves across the locker room, sources told NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Cronin addressed the Blazers with the shocking news surrounding Billups and who would take over, sources said, according to Haynes.

“Sources informed me that Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin gathered his team together, along with the coaching staff, to inform them of the news. Sources told me that players were mute,” Haynes said. “They were shocked, and no one had a question. It was that quiet. Joe Cronin then went on to say that no one should be trying to contact Chauncey Billups while this investigation is ongoing.”

Then assistant coach Tiago Splitter announced he would serve as interim head coach.

“Sources relayed to me that Thiago Splitter took the floor and said the goals remain the same,” Haynes added. “And he also added that he's in charge, and he wants to keep everything afloat until they get their coach back. The last thing of note I want to add is that the Trail Blazers actually offered the interim job to assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren.”

Sources: Inside a somber meeting the Portland Trail Blazers had that left players mute. How the news of Chauncey Billups’ alleged involvement in an illegal gambling ring was delivered to the team. pic.twitter.com/ciotndisyd — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 25, 2025

In a 139-119 blowout win against the Golden State Warriors, the Blazers earned their first win of the regular season on Friday. An impressive victory against a team with championship aspirations that entered the night 2-0. Deni Avdija's 26 points led eight players in double figures, including Jerami Grant (22 points), Toumani Camara (19 points), and Shaedon Sharpe (17 points).

Blazers release first statement since Chauncey Billups' arrest

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is saddened by Chauncey Billups' arrest. Silver also commented on Heat veteran guard Terry Rozier, who was also arrested in connection with the FBI's investigation into illegal gambling. The Blazers released the following statement since Billups was taken into custody.

“We are aware of the allegations involving head coach Chauncey Billups, and the Portland Trail Blazers are fully cooperating with the investigation. Billups has been placed on immediate leave, and Tiago Splitter will assume head coaching duties in the interim. “Any further questions should be directed to the NBA.”

Splitter and the Blazers will face the Clippers on Sunday.