The Bears face a crucial game in Week 9 as they travel to Cincinnati to face the explosive but defensively porous Bengals. The Bears (4-3) are coming off a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a game that could have given them a five-game winning streak. Instead, they came through with a substandard effort and that cost them a victory.

The Bengals had a 15-point lead over the Jets at the end of three quarters in Week 8, but they could not handle that advantage and they dropped a 39-38 decision to the previously winless opponent. The Bengals (3-5) have been up against it since early in the season when All-Pro quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a Grade 3 turf toe injury.

The Bengals have attempted to stay afloat by trading for veteran Joe Flacco. While he has done a fine job since being acquired, the Bengals defense has been the worst in the league. The Bengals rank dead last in points allowed as they are giving up 31.6 points per game, and they also have the worst rushing defense in the league.

If the Bears are going to get back on the winning track, they need a big game from Caleb Williams with support from his running game.

Caleb Williams will throw for 225-plus yards and 2 TDs

The big issue for the Bears quarterback has been his decision making. It has neither been fast enough nor on point. He regularly takes a fraction of a second too long to get rid of the ball, and he doesn't always throw to the receiver that should get the football.

The secondary issue for Williams is accuracy. He has missed open receivers at multiple points this season. Head coach Ben Johnson has been working with him on his decision making and the way he reads defenses.

Williams has certainly shown improvement from his rookie season. He has completed 138 of 223 passes for 1,636 yards with 9 TDs and 4 interceptions. While these figures don't compare with the best in the game, he has been productive.

He has a pair of excellent receivers in Rome Odunze and D.J. Moore. Odunze has caught 31 passes for 473 yard and 5 TDs, while Moore has caught 26-331-1. The Bears also have a pair of productive tight ends in Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland who should be third-down assets in this game.

The Bears passing game should be able to take advantage of Cincinnati's generous secondary.

D'Andre Swift will exceed 110 yards and score a TD

The Bengals have been unable to stop any opponent from running the ball successfully. Cincinnati is on track to have the worst defense in team history.

That's music to the ears of D'Andre Swift, the Bears' best running back. He has explosive speed when he gets to the second level, and that should happen against the Bengals.

Swift has gained 464 yards on 100 carries and that 4.64 yards per carry mark means he should be able to gash the Cincinnati front seven. He has 4 rushing TDs and he has also caught 18-192-1.

Backup running back Kyle Monangai has also been productive in his rookie season. He has 186 rushing yards, a 4.4 yards per carry average and 1 rushing TD.

WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will combine for 175-plus yards

While the Bengals have had multiple defensive issues, the Bears have not excelled in that area either. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's unit ranks 25th in the league as the Bears are allowing 350.7 yards per game.

The Bengals have a sensational receiving duo in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase is motivated by his status in the game, and he is often ranked with his former college teammate Justin Jefferson as the best receiver in the game.

The wide receiver has already been targeted 99 times this season and he appears to have a brilliant working relationship with Flacco. Chase has caught 70 passes for 720 yards and 5 TDs. He has a long reception of 64 yards and 5 plays of 20 yards or more.

Higgins has not been as productive, but he can be explosive. He has caught 25-360-4 and he is a threat to break through arm tackles and create big plays.

Flacco has played 3 games for the Bengals and he has completed 81 of 126 passes for 764 yards with 7 touchdowns and he has not suffered an interception with the Bengals.

The 40-year-old Flacco can't run away from pass rush pressure, but he can buy an extra split second with his guile and experience.