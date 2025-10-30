The Toronto Blue Jays witnessed multiple World Series history from Trey Yesavage. Toronto's rookie hit an MLB playoffs rookie record 35 strikeouts during Game 5 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 22-year-old then added a new record after that milestone moment in the 6-1 romp.

Facing L.A's Game 3 hero Freddie Freeman, the right-handed pitcher struck him out on an 82 mph splitter — etching his name into this historic mark.

HISTORY: Trey Yesavage's 12th strikeout of the night breaks the rookie record for Ks in a #WorldSeries game! pic.twitter.com/OxpgPT0Ug9 — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Don Newcombe held the previous rookie record during the WS from Oct. 5, 1949 while with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Yesavage ascended into new heights for Toronto during a highly crucial fifth game of the series.

Did Blue Jays pull Trey Yesavage at all versus Dodgers?

Manager John Schneider rode Yesavage all the way through until the eighth inning.

Yesavage surrendered just three hits and one home run — a solo shot by Kike Hernandez. That HR became the lone mistake of the evening from the dominating Yesavage.

He shook off Hernandez's 407-foot blast by lining out Alex Call then striking out Shoheo Ohtani. The versatile Ohtani even struggled throughout the night facing the first-year option — pounding out no hits against him on four at-bats.

Ohtani wasn't the only power hitter Yesavage silenced at the plate. Freeman, best known for that epic walk-off homer to end the 18-inning Monday L.A. win, didn't chip a hit. Neither did Mookie Betts, who even moved to third in the Dodgers' batting order before Game 5. Max Muncy surfaced as one more Dodgers star who struggled facing Yesavage.

Seranthony Dominguez eventually relieved the red-hot hand of Yesavage. Jeff Hoffman then entered the game to close out Toronto's victory.

Now, Yesavage has his MLB city thinking about its first WS championship since 1993 — ten years before the winning Wednesday pitcher was born.