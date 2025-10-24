Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly being involved in an illegal gambling scandal. Around 7:08 p.m. EST, he was let out of the courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

Upon his release, Billups' attorney Chris Heywood revealed what's next for the Hall of Fame point guard turned head coach. Heywood claims that Billups, who is 49 years old, is forced to give up his passport to the U.S. Government, according to Maxine Bernstein of Oregon Live. Additionally, he was given a travel restriction and an official court date located in Brooklyn, New York.

“Attorney Chris Heywood spoke on Billups' behalf and arranged for his release on the charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Billups answered, ‘Yes,' when U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo asked if he understood his right to remain silent. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Barrows said he supported Billups' release with certain conditions.

“Heywood turned over Billups' passport to the government. Billups is also required to prepare to secure a substantial bond with the federal court in the Eastern District of New York. His travel is restricted to Oregon and Colorado, and he's due to appear at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24 at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, N.Y.”

Article Continues Below

The video of Chauncey Billups leaving the Portland courthouse shows him dressed in casual wear while he and his group leave the courthouse in silence, per The Athletic. Some media members attempted to field questions upon seeing him. However, the 2004 NBA champion did not utter a word while leaving the area.

Chauncey Billups leaving the courthouse in Portland, Oregon 👀 He was arrested early Thursday morning as part of a federal investigation into illegal gambling activities. pic.twitter.com/OGjRNmeHyG — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 23, 2025

Billups was arrested for allegedly being involved in underground poker games. FBI reports claim that these illegal poker games were rigged with the help of the Italian mafia. Chauncey Billups was one of 30 individuals who were arrested on Thursday. It's said that Billups was allegedly used to lure victims into playing poker games. However, X-ray tables and glasses/contact lenses that can see marked cards were reportedly used to rig the poker games.

With the season underway, the NBA has placed Billups, along with Terry Rozier and Damon Jones, on leave for their involvement in illegal gambling. The Trail Blazers promoted assistant Tiago Splitter to the interim head coaching role for the time being.