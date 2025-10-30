The Houston Rockets made history on Wednesday night, overrunning the Toronto Raptors 139–121 at Scotiabank Arena to record back-to-back 137+ point wins for the first time since 1973, ending a 52-year drought. The victory secured Houston’s second straight win after a 0–2 start, improving to 2–2 on the young 2025 season.

Kevin Durant led from the front with an exemplary 31-point performance on 11-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep and 5-of-8 at the free-throw line. The 37-year-old star added five rebounds, three blocks, and an assist in 37 minutes. In four games, Durant is averaging 27.5 points on 52.2% shooting, along with 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. complemented Durant with a season-best 25 points, adding five rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Alperen Sengun came close to a triple-double, contributing 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, nine assists, and eight rebounds.

Amen Thompson nearly matched that stat line with 18 points, nine boards, and seven assists, while Steven Adams posted 12 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Tari Eason added 14 points off the bench. In total, seven Rockets players grabbed at least five rebounds as the team completely overpowered Toronto on the glass, 53–22.

Houston’s size advantage was a major factor in the win. At times, the Rockets fielded a lineup of five players standing 6-foot-10 or taller, Durant, Smith, Sengun, Adams, and Clint Capela, thereby overwhelming a Raptors squad whose tallest active player was 6-foot-9 Sandro Mamukelashvili. As a result, Houston scored 66 points in the paint and 27 fastbreak points.

Toronto, now 1–4, shot a season-best 52.5% from three-point range (21-of-40) but couldn’t overcome Houston’s interior onslaught. Scottie Barnes scored 31 points, Brandon Ingram added 29, and rookie Collin Murray-Boyles had 13 in his first career start as Jakob Poeltl sat out with back stiffness.

Houston closed the first half on an 11–0 run and opened the third quarter with a 14–4 burst, building a 17-point lead that never dipped below double digits again. The Rockets will now head to Boston for a Saturday showdown with the Celtics.