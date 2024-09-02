The deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau have shaken the sports world. Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, NJ when an alleged drunk driver struck and killed the Gaudreau brothers on Thursday night. Now, more details are emerging on the incident and the man who was behind the wheel.

Eric Conklin of Pennlive.com was able to confirm some details about Sean Higgins. According to the website, the suspect is a 43-year-old from Pilesgrove Township, NJ is a major in the US Army National Guard. He works as the director of financial operations for Gaudenzia, a company that operates rehab centers across Pennsylvania.

Conklin reports that the nonprofit has put Higgins on leave amid the Gaudreau investigation. They put out a statement regarding the incident.

“We received the heartbreaking news regarding the tragic crash that took the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, along with the charges brought against Sean Higgins,” Gaudenzia, said in the statement. “We extend our sympathies to the Gaudreau family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Higgins remains in jail on two counts of second-degree death by auto and was issued citations for numerous things, including driving under the influence and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. He attempted to pass an SUV on the right when he hit the Gaudreau brothers. He admitted, according to police documents, that he had been drinking and it impacted his driving.

Sports world remembers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The untimely and tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau have garnered tributes from across the sports world. The brothers lived in South Jersey, the area they were in on Thursday night, They grew up Philly sports fans and their hometown teams honored both of them. Jalen Hurts penned a social media tribute while the Phillies held a moment of silence for them.

Hockey players, fans, and analysts poured onto social media to tell their favorite Johnny Gaudreau stories. Known as one of the good guys in the league, College teammate Kevin Hayes honored their 14 years of friendship, former Flames teammate Matthew Tkachuk shared some photos from their Calgary days, and Johnny and Matthew's alma mater Boston College shared their condolences.

While Gaudreau's off-ice kindness has been focused on, his on-ice greatness has been remembered as well. His game-sealing goal in the 2012 National Championship game has made the rounds, including with this tribute from ESPN's John Buccigross.

The Blue Jackets open their season on the road and play their first home game on October 15. The game, against Tkachuk's Florida Panthers, should include a touching tribute to the Gaudreau brothers. They play Gaudreau's former team, the Calgary Flames, on November 29 and December 3.

Boston College should also remember the Gaudreaus in their first home game. That is against American International College on October 18. The team's social media accounts posted a tribute in the wake of their passing. Former Eagles coach Jerry York, who led the team to the 2012 title alongside Gaudreau, had the idea of erecting a statue of number 13 outside of Conte Forum.