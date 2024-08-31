Late Thursday night, Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau was tragically killed alongside his brother. The two were biking in New Jersey when they were struck by a drunk driver. The hockey world has paid tribute to Gaudreau in the wake of this news. Tributes have also come in from outside hockey. LeBron James and Mike Trout sent their condolences, and now Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts is sending his.

The Eagles quarterback took to social media in the wake of this news. He shared heartfelt words for Gaudreau and his family. Gaudreau had deep ties to the Philadelphia area and was an Eagles fan, as well.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau. Johnny was a dedicated hockey player, Birds fan & cherished member of the Eagles faithful. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Gaudreau family & those impacted by this loss!#FlyJohnnyFly 🙏🏾” Jalen Hurts wrote on social media on Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau leaves legacy on Blue Jackets and hockey

Johnny Gaudreau made an incredible impact not only on the Blue Jackets but on the game of hockey as a whole. He entered the league with the Calgary Flames as a fourth-round pick in the 2011 NHL Draft. Gaudreau debuted with the Flames in 2013-14 and earned a full-time role in the season following.

Gaudreau played 11 seasons in the NHL, spending the first nine years with the Flames. He had his best career year in his final season in Calgary, as well. “Johnny Hockey” scored 40 goals and 115 points in 82 games while adding three goals and 14 points in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In 2022, he left the Flames in NHL Free Agency. He had interest from numerous teams. In fact, he had the chance to head home and play for the Philadelphia Flyers or the New Jersey Devils. Instead, the New Jersey native went to Columbus to sign with the Blue Jackets.

Columbus struggled during Gaudreau's two seasons with the team. However, he emerged as the face of the franchise as well as a point of hope. The Blue Jackets were on the way up. Gaudreau, Adam Fantilli, and new signing Sean Monahan provided hope that Columbus could improve as soon as 2024-25.

Throughout his career, Gaudreau defied the odds. He entered the NHL as an undersized player in a league where size was coveted. He was a mid-round draft pick, giving him an uphill battle to make the league. Not only did he make it, he became a legitimate star.

Gaudreau's creativity on the ice was otherworldly at times. His playmaking ability captivated those who saw him, and his style of play inspired fans in Calgary and Columbus. This is an unspeakable tragedy, and ClutchPoints sends its condolences to his family, friends, and teammates through this difficult time.