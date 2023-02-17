The MLB is cracking down on balks this upcoming season with Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman being greatly affected. With Gausman now having to change his windup, the star Blue Jays’ right-hander spoke about his new mentality entering the year.

In Gausman’s windup, the pitcher taps his heel on the mound numerous times before starting his leg kick. Under new MLB rules, those taps are deemed illegal and Gausman must have a new-straight forward approach. Gausman understands that he’ll have to make a change and is preparing for when the rule is implemented on Opening Day, via Gregor Chisholm of The Star.

“It’s just something I do naturally,” Gausman said of his heel taps. “I don’t think about my taps, or how many I’m doing. When guys are on base, I think about it a little more. It’s something that I will have to change, and the good thing is I have six weeks to mess with my delivery and figure out what’s going to be new and comfortable for me.”

In the early portions of Jays’ Spring Training, Gausman has still been tapping his heel on the mound. He admits it won’t be an immediate transition, but that he’s hopeful MLB’s crackdown will make the league a bit more consistent across the board.

Kevin Gausman shined in his first season with the Blue Jays this past year. He pitched to a 12-10 record with a 3.35 ERA and a 205/28 K/BB ratio. Toronto is hoping – heel taps or not – that Gausman continues to perform well for the Blue Jays as they look to make another trip to the postseason.