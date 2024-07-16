Sports talk host Skip Bayless announced that he will be leaving his popular ‘Undisputed' show soon, which has sparked rumors and innuendo about Bayless resurfacing on another network other than Fox Sports 1.

On Tuesday, a report from Mike McCarthy of Front Office Sports shed light on whether ESPN will consider bringing back the former First Take superstar Bayless.

Bayless has been the featured host of ‘Undisputed' for the past eight years. He recently took LeBron James to task for a ‘PR Smoke' contract related decision.

Will Bayless head back to ESPN to reprise his role on First Take?

According to McCarthy, that answer is a resounding “no.”

Report: ESPN Pours Cold Water On Bayless Return

McCarthy shared an “ouch” comment with his nearly 20,000 followers as he shared the latest update on Skip Bayless.

“We are set with the current First Take rotation, and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors,” an ESPN spokesman said to FOS, according to McCarthy.

Current First Take hosts and commentators include Stephen A. Smith, Chris Russo, Molly Qerim and others. JJ Redick, the current coach of the LA Lakers, also served as a commentator before moving on to his ‘Mind the Game' podcast with LeBron James and ascending to his current post.

Skip Bayless Continues Twitter Escapades

Bayless doesn't appear ready to relinquish his status as one of the most outspoken commentators in the world of sports on X anytime soon.

He commented on Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, winning the NBA Summer League's Call of Duty video game tournament recently, polling the crowd on what it says about Bronny James' current standing in the league.

Skip Bayless also posted about Austin Reaves of the Lakers ripping Bronny critics while teasing his last batch of Fox Sports 1 shows.

Skip Bayless, now 72 years old, has been with Fox Sports One since 2016 after spending 12 years at ESPN. He signed a four-year $32 million contract extension in 2021 with FS1 but now appears ready for retirement, using the pull of his large social media following to continue to stay relevant in sports commentary going forward.

Bayless is also an avid fan of several sports and sports teams including the Dallas Cowboys, on whom he seems to have the strongest takes. Skip Bayless was born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.