The Los Angeles Sparks paid a heartfelt tribute to Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, before their game against the Seattle Storm.

The pregame ceremony featured a montage of photos on the jumbotron at Crypto.com Arena, shared in a video on X, formerly Twitter, by ClutchPoint’s David Yapkowitz. The montage honored Joe Bryant's legacy as a player and coach, including his time coaching the Sparks.

Joe Bryant, who died Tuesday at the age of 69, had a notable career in professional basketball. Drafted in the first round of the 1975 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, Bryant spent the initial years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Over his eight-year NBA career, he also played for the San Diego Clippers and the Houston Rockets before continuing his career overseas in Italy.

He was nicknamed “Jellybean” due to his love of the candy.

After retiring as a player, Joe Bryant transitioned into coaching. His coaching career spanned over 20 years and included stints with various teams, including Los Angeles, where he served as head coach from 2005 to 2007 and again in 2011.

The Sparks' tribute to Joe Bryant was a touching moment for many fans and players, especially given the storied history of the Bryant family in Los Angeles. Kobe Bryant, Joe's son, is a legendary figure in the city's sports history, having played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The tragic passing of Kobe and his daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in January 2020 remains a poignant memory for the basketball community and beyond.

Despite a strained relationship between Joe Bryant and his son, marked by periods of estrangement, the bond they shared through basketball was undeniable. Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, paid her respects to Joe Bryant in a social media post following his passing, acknowledging the complicated but meaningful relationship they had.

“Sending our condolences upon hearing the news of my father-in-law's passing. We hoped things would've been different. Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much. Our prayers go out to family,” Vanessa Bryant wrote.