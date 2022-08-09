Blue Jays signing Jackie Bradley Jr after Red Sox release

The Toronto Blue Jays are about to add more outfield depth and another left-handed bat with the regular season slowly winding down. The team is signing Jackie Bradley Jr, who was just released by the Boston Red Sox.

Via Chris Cotillo:

Source confirms: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with Blue Jays. @ZekeTelemaco first. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 9, 2022

JBJ is jumping from one AL East team to another. He was let go by the Red Sox after hitting just .210 in 91 games this season. Bradley was acquired by Boston in the offseason for Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

A 10-year veteran Bradley Jr has spent almost his entire career with the Red Sox to this point. While he’ll unlikely be a starter for the Blue Jays, it’s an intriguing opportunity to go to a team leading the American League Wild Card race right now. His bat might not be the most impactful anymore, but JBJ is a terrific defender in the outfield and has a rocket for an arm.

The Blue Jays also just put George Springer on the IL but they still have lots of OF options in Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia, Bradley Zimmer, Teoscar Hernandez, and the newly-acquired Whit Merrifield. If anything, JBJ gives Toronto a very fast pinch runner and elite defense. He also hit .283 as recently as 2020, which means there is always the chance Bradley Jr breaks out of his rut.

The Blue Jays are currently 60-49 and have a two-game lead over Tampa Bay in the Wild Card. They continue a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Camden Yards.