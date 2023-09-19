The St. Louis Blues filled a leadership void on Tuesday, announcing that Brayden Schenn is the newest captain of the franchise. Schenn is the 24th captain in franchise history, taking over for Ryan O'Reilly after he left the Blues via free agency this summer following three seasons as team captain.

Schenn is entering his seventh season with the Blues and 15th overall in the NHL. He served as an alternate captain for the last three seasons.

“I don’t think it has set in yet, to be honest,” Schenn said, via the Blues website. “The history of this franchise, the great captains they’ve had, and now getting your own name added to that extraordinary list, it’s a huge honor that I’m thankful for. I’m excited for the opportunity and the challenge this will bring.”

Schenn did not miss a game last season, racking up 65 points on 21 goals and 44 assists. He has 341 points in 425 games with the Blues, averaging just under 57 points a season in St. Louis. He has 589 points in 858 career NHL games.

The Blues failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time since Schenn's first campaign with the team in 2017-2018. He helped St. Louis lift the Stanley Cup in 2019, recording 12 points in 26 playoff games. Schenn signed an eight-year, $52 million contract extension with the Blues after that Stanley Cup-winning season.

The Blues were one of eight NHL teams without a captain. Brayden Schenn joins Quinn Hughes and Adam Lowry as the newest captains in the league this season.