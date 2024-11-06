The entire hockey world stood still on Tuesday night when St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway took a puck to the neck and had to be taken off the bench on a stretcher after going into distress. But thankfully, Holloway is just fine.

The 23-year-old was at Blues practice on Wednesday and appeared to be in good spirits when talking to the media:

Holloway evidently blacked out before coming to the bench. He actually finished his shift then skated off the ice and quickly needed attention from the medical staff. The entire Enterprise Center went silent while he was being put on a stretcher. Holloway was in stable condition at the hospital however and his parents, who were in town watching their son play, stood by his side.

Here's a look at the play again:

When the injury happened, there was 1:11 left in the first period. Both teams gathered on the ice and took the first intermission early and finished the remaining time prior to the second period.

As you can see in the video above, Holloway continued to play after the puck hit his neck. The adrenaline was flowing but once he finished the shift, the situation took a turn for the worse.

“I feel good today, ” Holloway said. “I feel way better, obviously it was a scary situation, from what I've been told, the puck hit my vagus nerve in my neck, and as soon as I got hit I knew something was a little off then I saw we got a 2-on-1 so I couldn't pass up that opportunity, but as soon as I got to the bench I was feeling a little woozy then I did really remember much from there until I was on the stretcher close to the ambulance.”

Holloway is hoping to suit up for the Blues on Thursday when they face the Utah Hockey Club. The youngster is having a solid campaign, scoring four goals and tallying two assists in 13 games.