Patrick Mahomes has proven that he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league for some years now, as he has led the Kansas City Chiefs through thick and thin. There's not much negative that people can say about Mahomes, but of course, they will find anything. Unfortunately, it's coming from a radio host in Kansas City, who recently called Mahomes “fat” and said that the quarterback was an “embarrassment.”

Mahomes didn't have to defend himself; it's not even certain that he heard the remarks, but his trainer did and clapped back at the host in a now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Send me your location,” Bobby Stroupe reportedly said. “You obviously need attention. If you want to see what in shape is — go make it through a practice at [training camp] or run hurry up offense scrambling back to back to back plays. You don’t have a clue what it takes. It’s not a look, it’s performance.”

Stroupe is right, just because Mahomes may not look ripped and have all these cuts on his body, doesn't mean that he isn't in shape. Mahomes definitely takes care of his body, and he doesn't have a choice with how much moving he does on the field and the amazing passes he can throw.

Patrick Mahomes looking for revenge next season?

The last time the world saw the Chiefs on a football field, they were getting dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Mahomes was asked on the Up & Adams show about a possible revenge tour, and the quarterback was honest about his mindset coming into the season.

“I'm honestly just ready to play football,” Mahomes said. “Whenever you lose, you kind of have this taste in your mouth and you want to go out there and and revenge that, or whatever you want to say, but at the same time, I feel like I've had to sit back and just listen to people talk and talk, and I'm like, let's just play football and just handle it all out there. And I don't really want to talk about it. I just want to go out and show who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The Chiefs will be ready for the season, and it would not be a surprise if they were a top team in the league once again. As long as Mahomes is on the field, they'll always have a chance to win a game.