The San Francisco 49ers were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL last season. San Fran fell from grace, winning only six games and finishing last in the NFC West. The 49ers had a strong offseason and are ready to compete for a division title in 2025. Hopefully a motivated Brock Purdy can get the 49ers back into the playoffs.

Purdy opened up in a recent interview about the trade that sent Trey Lance to the Cowboys.

“It's tough because Trey and I are tight, dude,” Purdy said during a recent appearance on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast. “Absolutely, we're boys, and we're bros.”

The 49ers traded Lance to the Cowboys in 2023 for a fourth-round pick.

The media made it out that Lance and Purdy were competitive with one another over the 49ers starting job. But Purdy maintains that the pair had a great relationship.

“I wanted nothing but the best for him, and I know he wanted that for me,” Purdy added. “But that's just how this business goes and all that. When it did happen, we're about to play our preseason game against the Chargers, and right before the game, they announced it. And I didn't really know how to act or what to think. I was just like, man, I hope he can go to Dallas and compete and have a great opportunity.”

Lance stuck with the Cowboys for a few seasons, but now plays for the Chargers.

Brock Purdy used injury recovery as motivation ahead of 2023 season

As for Purdy, he used his UCL injury from the previous season as motivation to ball out in 2023.

“But after that moment, it was just like, all right, obviously I was the guy at the end of the year, the year before, tore my UCL, came back, and now I have to go prove it again this whole season,” Purdy explained. “And so, that's just where my mindset was at with that, and I knew that I had a good team around me, and I just got to go out there and rip it, win games, put together a good season.”

Obviously things worked out well for Purdy, as he signed a massive $265 million contract this offseason.

Back to Lance. Purdy admitted that he still hasn't talked openly with Lance about their feelings following that 2023 trade.

“Not so much that,” Purdy responded. “We've just texted each other, like, ‘Hey, dude, hope you're doing good,' like, randomly throughout the season, offseason, or whatever. ‘Hope you're doing good,' this and that. It's really just been that. We haven't really gotten to the details of, ‘Hey, how do you feel with this happening?' or whatever. We just stay away from that.”

Hopefully Purdy can continue to play well during the 2025 NFL season.