It was a frightening scene on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center as the St. Louis Blues were taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning thanks to the concerning injury to Blues forward Dylan Holloway.

He blocked a shot of Tampa Bay's Nicholas Paul late in the first period and didn't appear to be any worse for wear, even skating down the ice and nearly getting a shot on goal. But as he made his way back toward the bench, it was evident that he was shaken up.

He began getting attention from team medical personnel on the bench, and the game was halted. Eventually, it became clear that there was a serious problem with Holloway, as both teams gathered on the ice to show their support. He would be taken off the bench via stretcher to a round of applause from Blues fans in attendance.

According to a report on X, Holloway is en route to a local hospital via ambulance. The Blues have since released an official update on him, via NHL.com.

“Holloway was transported to the hospital for continued monitoring and was alert and in stable condition,” the report read. Additionally good news was shared by NHL insider Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, via X. “Dylan Holloway is going to be OK,” Seravalli wrote. “His airway is open and unobstructed. There's no swelling around his neck, precautionary scan scheduled at hospital. Holloway's parents were in town for the game and are with him at hospital.”

It's the latest injury for the Blues, who are already without the services of defenseman Philip Broberg.

Dylan Holloway is in his first season with the Blues

Holloway is playing in his first season with the Blues after being signed to an offer sheet, which his former club, the Edmonton Oilers, chose not to match.