The St. Louis Blues have locked down one of their key offensive players for the long haul. Star center Jordan Kyrou has penned an eight-year, $65 million extension with the Blues, which will keep him with the organization through the 2030-31 season, the team announced Tuesday. Kyrou’s extension will come into play starting in the 2023-24 NHL season, so he’ll still be due just $2.8 million in base salary in 2022-23.

Those big goals and big cellys aren't going anywhere. https://t.co/U2YFxK5441 #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 13, 2022

Kyrou’s new contract extension with the Blues carries an average annual value of $8.125 million, rewarding him for his tremendous season last year.

In 2021-22, Jordan Kyrou set career-highs across the board, statistically. He featured in 74 games and registered 75 points, including 27 goals and 48 assists. Kyrou was a key cog for the Blues’ offense in his fourth year in the league, and now figures to stay put within the organization for an additional eight seasons.

“I’m so thankful to the Blues organization for putting their trust in me and giving me the opportunity to wear the Blue Note for the foreseeable future,” Kyrou said via stlouisblues.com. “Being able to call St. Louis my home is amazing. I can’t say enough about how much I love the city. And to the best fans in the League, I can’t thank you enough for always showing me love and support.”

Kyrou’s new contract extension makes him the joint-highest earner on the Blues, alongside fellow star forward Robert Thomas, who penned the same eight-year, $65 million deal this offseason. Behind those two, Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko’s $7.5 million contracts are the next largest on the team, though both star players are entering the final year of their deal.