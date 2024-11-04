The St. Louis Blues currently sit at the .500 mark, having won six games in regulation and lost six games in regulation through their first 12 contests of the 2024-25 NHL season, good for fifth overall place in the Central Division.

Unfortunately, they've been dealt a frustrating health setback. First-year Blues defenseman Philip Broberg, who was signed by the Blues to an offer sheet that the Edmonton Oilers chose not to match, is going to be absent for at least the next several weeks due to injury.

According to Blues head coach Drew Bannister, Broberg will be unavailable for up to four to six weeks; he was injured when his leg bent awkwardly as he fell to the ice after getting tangled with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner during their game on Saturday; he had to be helped off the ice by teammates and team trainers.

In Bannister's words, the six-week timetable could actually be a positive considering how bad the injury looked, via NHL.com

“I’m happy that he’s going to be back. It could have been worse, but it isn’t,” Bannister said. “He was playing really good hockey, and now it’s just let’s get him back on the ice, back to game speed, and that’s going to take a little bit of time, but the player himself is really happy (with the prognosis).”

“We’re disappointed it’s four to six weeks, but it could have been a lot worse.”

So far this season, Broberg has scored two goals with seven assists in 12 games played along with a +6 rating; he was on pace for 12 goals and 48 assists had he been able to play an entire campaign.

Defenseman Philip Broberg is in his first season with the Blues

Selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, Broberg was inked to a two-year, $4,580,917 offer sheet by the Blues during the summer that the Oilers chose not to match. Joining him in St. Louis was Oilers teammate Dylan Holloway, who also signed an offer sheet.

Broberg also became the first Blues defenseman in team history to register at least one point in each of his first six games wearing a Blues sweater, and his injury halted what was otherwise a productive campaign.